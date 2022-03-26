Pride Group of Hotels To Unveil Newly Refurbished Pride Amber Vilas Resort & Convention Centre Jaipur

The Pride Amber Vilas Resort & Convention Centre Jaipur, an exclusive resort hugely popular with domestic and international tourists has now been extensively refurbished and is set to reopen in April 2022. Located away from the bustle of modern-day cities this upscale ethnic resort has been an expression of the spirit of Rajasthan and its royal elegance. It has now undergone a makeover to let guests discover the colorful nuances of rustic charm blended with luxury indulgences that they can fully immerse themselves in.

Announcing the development, Atul Upadhyay, Vice President, Pride Group of Hotels says, “Pride Amber Vilas has over the years enjoyed pre-eminence in attracting large section of leisure tourists from across the world. We are now delighted to unveil the refurbished resort that will allow us to cater to well-heeled travelers looking for opulence and local experiences. The resort is redesigned with a perfect amalgamation of modern interpretation and customary themes that echoes the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan now in name of Pride Amber Vilas Resort & Convention Centre”.

Spread on a sprawling 70 acres, ‘Pride Amber Vilas Resort & Convention Centre’ now features 95 cottages & suites meticulously designed with tastefully adorned ethnic décor, contemporary amenities, and breathtaking views. Each of the rooms reflects an eclectic mix of style, glamour and all-out Rajasthani inspiration. It narrates stories of romance and chivalry, synonymous with this magical land set amidst the desolate desert beauty. All the guest rooms are fully air-conditioned and decorated with all contemporary elements equipped with wi-fi internet access, attached bath, minibars, wardrobes and LCD TVs.

The facilities include a multi-cuisine restaurant serving Rajasthani and international menu, a bar stocking refreshing beverage, a swimming pool, gym with latest fitness equipment’s, games room, and a Spa/ Jacuzzi/ Sauna centre that will beacon guests with healing pleasures. Pride Amber Vilas Resort & Convention Centre boasts of being one of the largest convention center with more than 26,000 square feet of convention centre in Jaipur. It offers a perfect venue for weddings, receptions, and events with 2 spacious lush green lawns and 3 banquets ready to accommodate 100 to 500 guests.

With its presence around 40 great locations, 4,000 rooms, 80 restaurants, 107 banquets, conference halls, thereby reinforcing itself as a one-stop destination for MICE. Currently, Pride Hotels operates and manages a chain of hotels under the brand name “Pride Plaza Hotel” an Indian Luxury Collection, “Pride Hotels” which are conveniently centrally city located business hotels, “Pride Resorts” at mesmerizing destinations and Mid-Market segment hotels for every business “Pride Biznotels”. Locations are prominently at: New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Rajkot, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Mussoorie, Dapoli, Puri, Gangtok, Anand, Manjusar (Vadodara) Upcoming locations are: Alkapuri (Vadodara), Nainital, Jim Corbett, Jabalpur, Daman, Rishikesh, Aatapi, Surendranagar, Dwaraka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Agra, Somnath, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Neemrana, Rajkot, Bhopal & Haldwani.