Planning Your Australian Vacay? Here is What you Need to Know

Australia has now opened its doors to Indian travellers with the country’s borders now open to quarantine free travel, for fully vaccinated visa holders. Australia has eased the restrictions for travellers after one of the strictest lockdowns across the globe.

“At Tourism Australia we are so excited to be welcoming back international visitors who make up a critical part of our visitor economy. We know Australia remains an incredibly desirable destination, especially for visitors from India and we can’t wait to once again share all of the unforgettable tourism experiences we have to offer here in Australia,” said Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison.

If you’re planning your Australian vacay soon, here is all that you need to know: