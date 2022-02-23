Planning Your Australian Vacay? Here is What you Need to Know

Australia has now opened its doors to Indian travellers with the country’s borders now open to quarantine free travel, for fully vaccinated visa holders. Australia has eased the restrictions for travellers after one of the strictest lockdowns across the globe.
“At Tourism Australia we are so excited to be welcoming back international visitors who make up a critical part of our visitor economy. We know Australia remains an incredibly desirable destination, especially for visitors from India and we can’t wait to once again share all of the unforgettable tourism experiences we have to offer here in Australia,” said Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison.
If you’re planning your Australian vacay soon, here is all that you need to know:
- Visa Application Charge (VAC) Waiver
Travellers who had a valid traveller Australian visa that expired, or will expire, anywhere between March 20, 2020 to June 30, 2022, can now apply for future visitor visa at no cost. As per the latest provisions, travellers with a valid visa under the mentioned circumstances can lodge their application by December 31, 2022 to avail the waiver benefits.
- Vaccination Certificate
Post a valid visa, travellers will need to have a vaccination certificate indicating that they have been fully vaccinated, with both the doses. Both Covishield and Covaxin are valid to enter the country.
- Negative Covid Report
Travellers also need a negative covid report. It can either be a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) taken under medical supervision 24 hours prior to the departure, or a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.
- Upon Arrival
Upon arrival in the country travellers also need to take a self-monitored Rapid Antigen test within 24 hours of arrival. The results only need to be reported to the respective state authorities if the results are positive.
- Across State Borders
For those travelling to South Australia, undertaking a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival is mandatory and for those travelling to Western Australia undergoing a Rapid Antigen Test within 12 hours of arrival is compulsory.
- Other Precautions
Travellers also have to abide by respective state or territory regulations upon arrival, if any. This involves states or territories that they are travelling to or transitioning through. It is also advisable to check for all latest and updated guidelines before travelling.