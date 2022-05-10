The prestigious Pink Lady Food Photographer Awards were announced recently and the overall winner of the awards for the year 2022 is an Indian photographer — Debdatta Chakraborty. Taken in one of the narrow lanes in the Kashmir valley, the winning photograph has drawn the attention of food connoisseurs and photographers alike. The prestigious competition witnesses thousands of entries each year and has been running for over a decade now. And this year Chakrabroty’s entry proceeded to win, defeating entries from nearly 60 nations. We caught up with Debdatta recently to know all about the winning shot and more.

Overall Winner

And finally, huge congratulations to Debdatta Chakraborty, Overall Winner of the 2022 @FoodPhotoAward Competition with Kebabiyana.



An amazing winning image! #FoodPhotoAwards22 pic.twitter.com/eQ0eQTsRqQ — Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (@FoodPhotoAward) April 26, 2022

Hailing from Kolkata, Chakraborty, 46, is a Superintendent at the Kolkata High Court and is an amateur photographer. Talking about his journey he says, “To be honest, I don't know since when I've been doing photography.” Inheriting an interest in the art form from his father, he says, “He was of course a pure amateur, capturing memories during our vacations, but that fascinated me in my formative days.”

His seriousness in the field of photography began when he started with a Nikon FM in the analogue days. Gradually with a change in time, technology, and digital orientation of cameras, he moved to a Nikon D90 and currently uses a Nikon D850 and a D750 as a backup body.

The man himself Debdatta Chakraborty

Describing himself Debdatta says that he is a visual storyteller who wants to find beauty that lies around us, but is not appreciated. And such is the winning shot. The bylanes of Kashmir can often spot many open kitchens as well as bee-lined tandoors preparing an array of snacks. Whether at dawn or dusk, these narrow streets always have a story to tell.

On asking upon the story behind his winning shot, he says, “Khayyam Chowk is an alleyway in Srinagar, which is no different from other streets during daytime. But in the evening, numerous charcoal ovens are lit up by the vendors and the aroma of wazwan kebabs turns this street into a food-lovers' paradise. The indulgent Kashmiri Wazwan is the culinary tradition of the valley — often referred to as the heaven on earth. Traditionally, a wazwan is a celebratory feast that is fastidiously prepared by the Master Chef or Ustaad (Waza) to herald the beginning of the life of a wedded couple. A cuisine that is reverent in its meat (wan) preparations, elevates its local produce and draws from the sublime weather of the valley.”

Another shot from his Kashmir trip, the vegetable market in the Dal Lake Debdatta Chakraborty

And as for the name of the photograph — Kebabiyana — he credits his wife. “My wife told me that a mere glimpse of this image makes the viewer crave for a bit of these succulent kebabs. So, I thought Kebabiyana is the best title for this photo,” he says. Overjoyed with his win, Chakraborty also credits his family for being his biggest supporters through his journey of photography.

Not restricting himself to a particular genre, Chakraborty’s admiration for different photographers changes from time to time. “I love to indulge myself in a genre that appeals to me at that particular point of time. My idols also change accordingly,” he says.

Before signing off, we ask him for one piece of advice that has stayed with him, he says, “Learn the rules like a pro, so that you can break them like an artist.”