Outlook.com
People Will Now Have To Pay Fine For Wearing Swimsuit In Italy’s Sorrento

People who violate the rule will be fined from 25 to 500 euros (Rs 2,001 to Rs 40,024 approximately)

However, this is not the first a ban on dresses has been put into force Shutterstock

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 4:07 pm

Italy’s Sorrento, known for beaches and beautiful sunset, has a new rule. People are now not allowed to walk around wearing bathing suits or swimsuits. People who violate the rule will be fined from 25 to 500 euros (Rs 2,001 to Rs 40,024 approximately). Last week, Massimo Coppola, the town’s mayor, recently announced that a ban has been imposed on people for walking around shirtless or in a swimsuit.

According to the report, Coppola said, “No more indecent behavior. Sorrento is increasingly recognized in the world as the capital of tourism and quality hospitality and these behaviors can constitute an element of discomfort and discomfort for both Sorrentines and tourists. In this way we want to protect and improve the livability of the city, the quality of life and the decor within the center and public spaces.” Now, the police will patrol the area and enforce the new ban.

However, this is not the first a ban on dresses has been put into force. In Barcelona and Mallorca, a fine will be levied on people if they are seen wearing swimwear outside of a beach or near the pool area. In Praia a Mare, people are prohibited to walk barefoot in town. Rapallo, another destination in Italy, has imposed a ban on people dressing skimpy; according to media reports.

Sorrento is known for its famous Amalfi Coast. The site beholds the most picturesque sea views and long roads. Tourists from different parts of the world come to marvel at nature’s bounty. As per media reports, in order to control the crowd, they introduced an alternate car number plate system. Only cars travelling to and from Mare and Positano were allowed every day during peak season.

