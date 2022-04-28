New Research Shows Indians Are Keen To Explore International Destinations Once Again

International border restrictions have been gradually easing over recent months, inspiring many to start planning their next international getaway. New research undertaken by YouGov and commissioned by Airbnb has found that almost three-quarters of Indians have plans to travel internationally in the foreseeable future and more than a third of those plan to do so in the next six months. More than 70 percent of Indians are excited about being able to travel internationally.

Almost three-quarters of working Indians say they’d consider combining work and travel, underscoring the fundamental changes in how people are living and working since the pandemic.

Key findings from the research:

1. More than 70 percent of Indians surveyed reported being excited about once again being able to travel internationally, with more than a third (37 percent) strongly agreeing with this.

2. A vast majority of Indians surveyed (75 percent) reported having plans to travel internationally in the foreseeable future.

3. More than a third of those (34 percent) planning to travel internationally plan to do so in the next six months.

4. The majority of respondents in India also expressed a desire to travel internationally as soon as they’re able to.

5. Almost half of the Indians (48 percent) surveyed said they would consider visiting international destinations within the Asia-Pacific region when they’re able to. Australia, Thailand and Indonesia are the most searched for destinations in the Asia-Pacific region by Indians.

As travel revolution continues to unfold, the way we think about international travel is also changing. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen major shifts in the way that people think about travel and living, with the lines between them continuing to blur. For many, that also appears to apply to international travel.

In India, more than half of those surveyed (59 percent), said they were more open to travelling internationally during off-peak times of the year than they were before the pandemic. Moving forward, many people who are currently working are also open to the idea of combining work and travel while abroad. That was the case for almost three-quarters of Indian respondents. Many Indian travellers believe that international travel remains an important means of expanding their horizons and connecting with other cultures. That’s true for more than half of the Indian respondents (51 percent).

Almost a third of Indians (32 percent) surveyed also noted that international travel plays an important role when it comes to connecting with their friends and family. A significant number of those respondents looking to travel internationally also expressed a desire to experience off-the-beaten-path destinations they hadn’t visited before. This included more than a quarter Indian respondents (27 percent).