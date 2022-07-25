Mumbai’s Century-Old Neral Matheran Train Is Likely To Resume Service After 3 Years

This famous and more than a century-old mini train which runs from Matheran hill station near Mumbai will likely resume services from the end of this year – 2022. Heavy rains and landslides have disrupted the narrow-gauge rail tracks and because of this, the train was out of service for the last three years.

Neral-Matheran train is a 20-km long narrow-gauge train. Out of five stations in total, the train is operational between two stations only – Matheran and Aman Lodge. There are two more stations – Jummapatti and Water Pipe – situated between Neral and Aman Lodge.

According to media reports, the officials of the Central Railway have said that the restoration of this old heritage was worth five crore. They claim that travelling now will be safer and more comfortable as compared to the journeys taken before the services came to a halt.

The renewal work of Neral-Matheran features replacing old rails with new ones, changing steel, replacing iron and wooden sleepers with concrete ones, building drains, etc; as per media reports. The concrete sleepers are installed on every 12km stretch of the route.

The railway authorities are also installing anti-crash barriers. Since Matheran hill station is situated 2,600 feet above sea level, the train tends to take sharp curves. These will prevent the train from crashing.

To prevent landslides and blockage of the route due to heavy rains, several drains, gabion walls and rocks are being installed at various sites.

The train is helpful in providing transportation to local vendors as well as tourists. It helps in exploring places which cannot be accessed via cabs or any other mode of transportation.

This train is considered one of the most fascinating sites for children. Matheran hill station is also one of the major tourist destinations.

The Neral-Matheran line falls under the United Nation Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) tentative list of World Heritage Sites. It was built in 1907 as a family enterprise of the Peerbhoys.