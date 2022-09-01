Mumbai Metro Line 3 Goes on Trial Run, Connecting 26 Underground And One Street-Level Station

To boost passenger connectivity in Mumbai, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has launched the trial run of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 at Sariput Nagar in Aarey Colony. The main aim of introducing the line is to smooth transportation among suburban locals.

The Metro line-3 will connect South Mumbai with the western suburbs via a 33.5 km underground route. The route aims to bring onboard nearly 17 lakh people. Along with this, the metro line will also ease traffic and congestion. When the metro line becomes functional, almost seven lakh vehicles will go off-road.

The metro line connects Cuffe Parade business, which is located in the extreme south of the city, to the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ), which is situated in the north-central. There are a total of 26 underground and one street-level station.

As per media records, the 27 station names are: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate Hutatma Chowk, CSMT, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Vidyanagri, Santa Cruz, CSIA Terminal 1 (Domestic Airport), Sahar Road, CSIA Terminal 2 (International Airport), Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ, and Aarey Colony (only at-grade station).

The trial run was flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail, was also present at the ceremony.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2023, with the remaining 50% completed after that.