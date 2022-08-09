MR. JERRY’S – India’s First Ready-To-Serve Cocktail In A Bottle!

Mr Jerry's is India’s first commercially available, ready-to-serve cocktail range, crafted to perfection and an essential for the cocktail enthusiast to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Devoid of added colors, flavors, or preservatives; MR. JERRY wants to craft cocktails that offer a bar-like experience anywhere in the World. Mr Jerry's is available in Goa, Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi.

After a lot of trial and error, and copious consumption of the cocktails through the development process, the team triangulated on 6 cocktails recipes, with one limited edition and released it in the market, starting with Goa. This first edition of the range consists of 6 intricately mixed cocktails that have something for every palate. They come in 500 ml bottles, which make approximately 5 drinks each. The available flavours are:-

Mai tai

'Out of this world' is what the name of the cocktail means and indeed it is. Escape to a nice tropical beach somewhere in the world at any time of the day with MR. JERRY’S take on the Mai Tai, a blend of gold rum, white rum and spiced rum, mixed with pomegranate molasses, orgeat or almond syrup and citrus cordial. Sweet sour goodness with complex flavours from the rums is best enjoyed by pouring 100 ml of the mix over crushed ice or simply pour over ice cubes and garnish with a pineapple or a flower if you please.

Cucumber & Elderflower Fizz

Mr. Jerry's runaway success with this cocktail is easy to understand. It has got gin, with fresh cucumber, lime and elderflower so expect tons of floral and citrusy goodness here. To make the perfect daytime refresher they suggest adding 100 ml into a tall glass with lots of ice and topping up with either soda or tonic water. Be experimental with the tonic waters available near you. Add a cucumber slice to be fancy.

Espresso Martini

This one is a lot of fun, coffee, vanilla and vodka. Mr Jerry's uses a strong espresso strength cold brew and blend it with vanilla syrup, vodka and a touch of grated nutmeg. This drink is sweet but silky smooth and goes down very easily. MR. JERRY’S recommends shaking 100 ml of the mix with lots of ice and then straining it into a martini glass or just add it to hot coffee during winters.

Old fashioned

Simple elegant and super tasty Old fashioned, a drink that is considered the grandfather of cocktails with over 200 years of history. At JERRY’S, they endeavoured to make it with a scotch whisky twist, keeping authentic to the recipe. The honeyed notes from the whisky are enhanced by the addition of honey, sugar and aromatic bitters which give it depth and complexity. For the Mr. Jerrys old fashioned they recommend adding between 70-90 ml into an old fashioned or whisky glass with loads of ice and stir well. A garnish of an orange slice makes it a brilliant drink to savour.

Long Island Ice Tea

Midday Negroni

An Italian favourite that has become one of the most sought after cocktails in bars around the world specially since its made with gin. Spirit forward, punchy and flavourful. An elegant example of how sweet and bitter flavours from the gin, aromatic wines and a bitter orange note combine to make a cocktail to be savoured on the rocks. Pour 75 mls of the MR. JERRY’S Negroni into a glass full of ice, stir well to chill and garnish with an orange slice.

Long Island Iced Tea

The Long Island Iced Tea combines gin, vodka, rum, agave spirit and home-made orange liquor. A heady and strong concoction. It is recommended to add 100 mls of JERRY’S LIIT cocktail mix into a tall glass with ice and top it up with 150 mls of cola, a squeeze of a fresh lime wedge to finish it off. Another variation involves replacing the cola with ginger ale making it spicy and refreshing.