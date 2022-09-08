Motoring In The Monsoon

It also brings along water-logged roads, endless hours of traffic jams, incessant honking, and a general nervousness about driving in the rainy weather.

Therefore, it is important to keep your vehicle in top condition.

This quick car-care guide will help you make sure that your vehicle serves you well and gets you through the rainy season without any hassles. A well-cared for vehicle will – irrespective of the weather – go a long way in making your life easier, and enhancing your ownership experience.

Follow these safety tips to ensure that driving during the monsoon is smooth and safe.

Clean The Surface

Do not put a cover on your car - particularly if you park it in the open

It seems simple and you may even have a person cleaning the car every day but cleaning the exterior of the vehicle is more than just a mop-and-dry job. Make sure that your car is given a thorough wash and all the debris are removed.

Wash the mud flaps thoroughly as they tend to catch a lot of muck and inspect the windshield and the wipers and remove all the twigs, stones etc. which might have gotten collected there.

It’s also a good idea to wax your vehicle every few months (ideally 4-6 months). This will not only keep the car looking shiny from the outside by forming a protective layer against dust, sand and even UV light, but also reduce chances of rust formation.

Also, do not (yes, that’s right) put a cover on your car - particularly if you park it in the open. Car covers tend to stick to the sheet metal due to moisture. Therefore, when the sun is out and the car dries, the cover may stick to the clear coat, and even peel it off as you remove the cover.

Inspect Doors, Boot And Bonnet

Not many people think about this but inspecting the doors, boot and bonnet can save you immense distress. Sometimes, leaves or general dirt gets caught around the drain plugs or can enter the door frame through window lines. Checking the frames for accumulated dirt, cracks, and even swinging the doors to check for the sound of water splashing is advised.

Care For Wet Interiors

Always keep towels and newspapers handy to rid your car interiors of water

Just like water soaked clothes are an absolute nightmare for us, wet interiors are a very big red flag for your car.

If your car’s interior gets soaked, it can end up getting damaged. All that moisture can result in a foul smell. More worryingly, rust can emerge over time. Here’s a simple solution – always keep towels and newspapers handy to rid your car interiors of water. And later, do get the car thoroughly cleaned by a professional.

Get The Car's AC And Defogger Checked

A defogger is a crucial feature in cars

One big oversight people make is not getting their AC checked. Your vehicle’s AC filter helps in keeping moisture and grime out. A defogger too is a crucial feature in cars - it helps in fighting condensation, and it must be kept in optimum working condition.

Illumination Matters

Always make sure that the car’s indicators, hazard and brake lights are working well.

Optimally functioning lights and indicators are a must in any vehicle. If you notice the intensity of your headlamps gradually fading, inspect and clean the unit thoroughly.

All the lamps and reflectors / glass housing must be free of any deposits or dust. A simple way to clean them at home is to coat the surface with white toothpaste (the non-gel kind) and then wipe it off.

Wipe It Off

Windshield wipers are among the most used car components during the rainy season. The rubber blades tend to get hard and crack under high temperatures. Inspect their integrity thoroughly and replace them if necessary.

Treat The Tyres

Tyres are among the most crucial parts of a vehicle. They are the four contact patches that you have with the road, and must be kept in really good condition to avoid any mishaps.

Check the tyre pressure on all four tyres as well as that of the spare. During monsoon, some places might see a big drop in temperature. Tyre pressures can drop 1-2 PSI with every 10-degree Celsius change. So do inspect the tyres regularly, and keep the pressure at the optimum level.

Tread depth is also critical for optimum performance of tyres. A simple coin test will tell you if the tyres are past their prime. If the tread depth goes below 1.6mm, replace the tyres.

Additionally, you’ll notice small square shapes in between the grooves of the tyres – these are wear indicators. When the tread depth becomes perpendicular to the direction of the indicator after prolonged use, it’s an indication that the tyres must be replaced.

Also be mindful of rotating and getting your vehicle’s tyres balanced from time to time.

Under The Bonnet

If possible, do check the condition of the spark plugs

There are some basic checks that must be done periodically, especially during the monsoon.

Coolant in the car must be at the advised level (refer to owner’s manual) and the battery terminals must be free of any grime or dirty deposits.

If possible, do check the condition of the spark plugs. This can be a tricky exercise and may require tools and specific knowhow, so it’s best to visit the workshop or a trusted mechanic.

All the belts should be in top working condition. If you spot any cracks or signs of fatigue, get the belts replaced immediately. The belt that powers peripherals like alternator, power steering pump, AC compressor etc. must be kept in flawless condition.

The engine oil in your car does a lot of things – it lubricates the moving parts inside the engine, helps act as a sealant against debris, cools the engine, reduces friction, and helps prevent engine corrosion. It is, hence, imperative that the right engine oil is used. SERVO, from IndianOil, gives you the best products for your vehicle. So, keep your car topped up with SERVO!