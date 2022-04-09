Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Marriott International Signs Agreement To Bring The Glamorous St. Regis Brand To Goa

Set to debut in 2022, the iconic brand brings its storied heritage and celebrated traditions to India’s beloved beach paradise

The mesmerising Goa coastline Shutterstock

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 1:04 pm

Marriott International Inc. today announced the signing of an agreement with Ceres Hotels Private Limited to bring the storied St. Regis brand to Goa. Slated to open in October 2022, this agreement will bring the brand’s vanguard spirit, signature Butler Service, cherished rituals, and rich legacy to one of Goa’s most alluring neighborhoods. The St. Regis Goa Resort is expected to serve as the ninth Marriott International hotel in Goa, following a strategic conversion of The Leela Goa. The resort will undergo a complete transformation in phases, starting in 2022. Ceres Hotels Private Limited, the owner of the resort is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad which is listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

“We are delighted to work with Ceres Hotels Private Limited to introduce the St. Regis brand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India,” said Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International. “The St. Regis Goa Resort will usher in a new benchmark of luxury hospitality in this city and underscores the tremendous trust and confidence our owners have in us and in the power of our luxury brands.”

Spread across 49-acres, The St. Regis Goa Resort is located on Mobor Beach, a prime beachfront location in South Goa. Surrounded by water on three sides, the beach is known for dolphin spotting, bird watching and lazy river cruises. Featuring an exquisite blend of modern design and traditional charm, this haven of glamour is anticipated to feature 206 luxurious guestrooms, suites  and villas and is set to showcase a variety of culinary venues, including five specialty restaurants. Guests can look forward to a sophisticated Drawing Room space where they can enjoy the brand’s signature Afternoon Tea, in addition to The St. Regis Bar, which will serve up a local rendition of the brand’s signature cocktail, the Bloody Mary.

The resort is expected to offer unparalleled recreation and leisure facilities, which will include a well-equipped fitness center, three swimming pools, a Children’s Club, tennis courts, and a 12-hole golf course. Plans also call for a signature St. Regis Spa, which will offer guests a range of bespoke treatments and experiences. With an anticipated 1,183 square meters of meeting space, and an additional 1,000 square meters of expansive function lawns overlooking the Mobor beach, guests can expect modern, multi-purpose venues, suited to host weddings, socials, meetings and conventions.

The resort is located approximately 28 kilometers south of the Goa International Airport and will be accessible via the Dabolim-Cavelossim road over a 60-minute, picturesque drive through the Goan countryside.

Marriott International currently operates 129 hotels and resorts in India, spanning sixteen brands that include St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Marriott Hotels, , Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Le Méridien, Aloft, Tribute Portfolio, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Fairfield by Marriott.

