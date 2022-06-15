Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Kolkata’s Popular Chinese Restaurant Chain Chowman Debuts In Delhi NCR

After stealing hearts in Bengaluru and Kolkata with over 600+ stunning Chinese dishes, Chowman has launched in the capital with two outlets

The Crabmeat Wontons at Chowman

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:33 pm

After marking its territory across Kolkata and Bengaluru, Chowman has launched in Delhi. Strategically located at the bustling hub of East of Kailash and Noida Sector 18, it is all set to bring the Chinese food narrative to the capital with authentic flavours of China. These two dine-in outlets also have Chowman’s signature décor with elegant red-and-black colour scheme surrounded by low lighting along with the bronze Buddha statute, pots and bells that are all thoughtfully put together for a soothing ambiance.

Foodies in Delhi can indulge in the robust flavours of Chinese delicacies featuring their signature dishes based on seafood, squid, crab, lamb and pork delicacies. Chowman offers a lavish spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies to match every taste bud from the Wine & Crabmeat Soup  to vegetarian starters like Konjee Crispy Three Treasure Mushroom, Crispy Chilli Baby Corn, and some classic non-veg starters like Honey Glazed Spare Ribs, Golden Fried Fish, Mountain Chili Squid, and Char Sui Lamb.

The main course in the Oriental Menu includes their Stir Fried Sea Food Noodles, Egg White Fried rice, Drunken Chicken, Sliced Pork in Sweet Chilli Sauce, and other items.

Commenting on the launch, Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director of Chowman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. said, “There’s no end to the pride bubbling inside me seeing Kolkata’s best and favourite Chinese destination entering Delhi. My friends and acquaintances in Delhi who had tasted Chowman’s Chinese for many years wanted me to expand here.”

Chowman will also offer online delivery other than Swiggy and Zomato, with incredible discounts and offers exclusively available on the Chowman app.

The Information

Address: D Block, East of Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110065.  Also at No 33, J Block, Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201301

Cost for Two: 899/- + taxes

Timing: 12 Noon – 10:30 PM

Helpline: 18008902150 

