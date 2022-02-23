Indian Hotels Company Expands Presence in Uttarakhand With the Signing of a New SeleQtions Resort

On February 22, 2022, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced the signing of a new SeleQtions resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The formerly operating resort will be rebranded as Anand Kashi, an IHCL SeleQtions resort after renovation.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “IHCL remains committed to the vast tourism potential of Uttarakhand. This will be our second hotel in Rishikesh, the yoga capital of the world. This exciting new addition to our portfolio will offer travellers yet another breath-taking location to explore the beauty and myriad experiences the state offers. We are delighted to partner with Mrs Mira Kulkarni on this project.”

The 24-room resort is located at the foothills of the Himalayas in the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. Nestled on the banks of the river Ganges, amidst lush green forests, the resort offers stunning scenic views. The hotel will have an all-day diner, bar, meeting rooms as well as banqueting facilities for social gatherings. It will also offer leisure experiences such as a swimming pool, gymnasium and wellness areas including a spa.

Mrs Mira Kulkarni, Managing Director, Forest Essentials, said, “We are pleased to partner with IHCL for this unique getaway in Rishikesh, where the Ganges flows along the length of the property, captivating every traveller. We believe that the company, with its expertise, will enhance the appeal of the destination.”

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels across brands including three under development in Uttarakhand.