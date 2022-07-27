India Welcomes Its First Extravagant Street Music And Food Festival In Delhi

Delhi has space for everyone – right from people who like to enjoy silence to people who like loud music. For the first time in India, Delhi is all geared up for its first street food and music festival. The three-day festivity will be held in the last week of August 2022. Famous bands and artists will come over to give live performances and you can groove until the beat stops!

The three-day fiesta will start on 26 August and will end on 28 August 2022. The event will be organised by Beat Street. Beat Street is known for its street food and music festival who celebrates the culinary diversity and cultural diversity of the city. This year’s festivity will also include Delhi’s cultural and culinary diversities, art and a lot more. The venue for the event is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Gate no 2. The street food will bring different aspects of India and you will have a lot of choices to pick your favourite from.

The festival will have events like – DJ battles, rap battles, carnival, skateboarding, sneaker zone, live shows, restaurants & pop-ups, graffiti wall, and a lot more. Famous music bands like The Yellow Diary, Willy Williams, Jillionaire, Akcent, and more. This fiesta aims to bring a lot of fun and roar with laughter, happiness and mirth.

The timings of the events are 12 PM to 10 AM. The entry ticket is Rs 499 and children below the age of 16 are not allowed.

To book your tickets, click on the link here.