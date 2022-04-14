Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
IHCL Announces The Opening Of Anand Kashi By The Ganges In Rishikesh

The hotel showcases Garhwali architecture with a contemporary touch.

Dawn clouds over the Ganges in Rishikesh Shutterstock

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 12:55 pm

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the opening of Anand Kashi By The Ganges - IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Rishikesh. Nestled between the majestic Himalayan mountains and the banks of the pristine waters of the holy Ganges, it was the erstwhile residence of the Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal.

“Known as the Yoga Capital of the world, Rishikesh is an eclectic mix of culture and adventure, attracting tourists from around the world for decades. Strengthening its presence with the addition of Anand Kashi, IHCL will now offers two distinct hotels in the pilgrim town,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL.

Anand Kashi’s rooms are conceptualised on Vedic panchamahabhuta guidelines
Anand Kashi’s 24 themed rooms, conceptualised on the Vedic panchamahabhuta philosophy, offer breathtaking views of thick forests, lofty mountain ranges, lush fruit orchards and the Ganges. The hotel showcases Garhwali architecture with a contemporary touch. The all-day diner, Ana Rasa, gives a taste of global cuisines along with a slice of fresh organic produce from the hotel’s orchards. Guests can enjoy a starry night at the rooftop bar, Amrit Tara, or have a relaxed meal at the Ganga Deck. The flexible conference rooms are perfectly equipped for intimate business meetings and conferences.

Amrit Kashi Spa by Forest Essentials draws inspiration from its serene surroundings, and its holistic treatments provide a deep sense of inner peace. At the hotel, guests can indulge in bespoke experiences including the Ganga Aarti by the resident priest or just watch the Ganges flow from the hotel’s private beach and soak in energy of Rishikesh.   

With the opening of Anand Kashi, IHCL will now have seven hotels in Uttarakhand with two under development.

To know more, please visit here.

