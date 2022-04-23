Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) have announced the signing of another Taj hotel in Chennai. The new development under management contract will feature branded residences as part of the hotel complex.

“We are excited to announce the fourth Taj hotel in Chennai, together with branded luxury residences," said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL. "This signing is in line with IHCL’s vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India. The multi-use development will cater to our discerning clientele and in addition to a world-class hotel will offer some of the most exclusives homes in the city managed by a trusted brand. We are pleased to partner with AMPA Group for this project.”

The complex spread over 3.5 acres is strategically located at Nelson Manickam road with close proximity to key business districts. This greenfield development once completed will comprise of a luxury hotel with 235 keys and 123 Taj branded residences. The hotel will have four restaurants and bar, and a selection of adaptable meeting spaces with outdoor areas ideal for hosting both business and social events. Guests will also be able to enjoy recreational facilities of a pool, fitness center and spa. The branded residences will enjoy Taj’s legendary service and access to the hotel’s facilities.

Ampa Palaniappan, Managing Director, AMPA Group, said, “We are happy to collaborate with IHCL for the Taj hotel and branded residences. Homeowners will have the privilege of enjoying the world-renowned Taj hospitality, in the privacy of their homes.”

Chennai, capital of the state of Tamil Nadu is the most prominent cultural, economic and educational centre of South India.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in Chennai including three under development.