Hilton and Alexis Hospitality LLP today announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Pune Hinjawadi. Located within the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, the 144-room hotel marks the entry of the award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand in Pune.

Hilton Garden Inn Pune Hinjawad is located in close proximity to well-known sports venues, Balewadi and MCA stadiums and a number of dining outlets and retail establishments. It also offers added convenience being next to the Mumbai-Pune expressway and is connected to the industrial hub of PCMC.

“I am thrilled to announce the introduction of the Hilton Garden Inn brand to Pune. India continues to witness a speedy recovery in travel and our commitment to grow our estate in India remains on track with this opening”. said Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head, Hilton India.

“Alexis Hospitality is delighted to partner with Hilton to introduce the Hilton Garden Inn brand to the city of Pune. The team looks forward to delivering positive, upbeat service to all its guests “Samir Shah, general manager, Hilton Garden Inn Pune Hinjawadi.

The hotel comprises of 144 stylish and well-appointed rooms with scenic views. All rooms feature comfortable Suite Dreams® by Serta beds, a 55-inch, high-definition television, and a work desk with an ergonomic chair. Guests travelling in larger groups can take advantage of Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton for accessibility and convenience. The hotel also a well-equipped 24-hour fitness center and a rooftop swimming pool.

With approximately 500 square meters of meeting space and venues with stunning views, the hotel offers an ideal location to host memorable weddings or business conferences. With large floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city and Mhatoba hills, the rooms are illuminated by natural daylight in addition to being equipped with built-in audio-visual technology. Event organisers will also be able to select from extensive banquet menus catering to multi-cuisine preferences.

The hotel features several dining options offering a range of cuisines to excite the palate:

• Guests can look forward to traditional Indian Mughlai and Pan Asian cuisines and a selection of wine and signature cocktails.at Ruhmani, the all-day dining restaurant.

• Santorini, the high energy rooftop lounge by the pool serves gourmet and continental cuisine with seasonal craft beers.

• The Shop, a 24-hour grab and go shop offering a variety of items including healthy and fresh locally sourced foods, and other beverages.

Beyond its strategic location close to Pune’s IT hub, Hilton Garden Inn Pune Hinjawadi offers upscale and affordable accommodations, modern amenities and thoughtful, heartfelt service that appeals to domestic and international business and leisure travelers alike.” said Jenny Milos, vice president, Focused Service and All Suites Brands, Asia Pacific.

Hilton Garden Inn Pune Hinjawadi is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room, and access their room using Digital Key.

The hotel also participates in the Hilton CleanStay program, an industry-defining standard of cleanliness that delivers a clean and safe experience for guests without compromising the hospitality Hilton is known for.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors members will earn 2X Hilton Honors Points per night, as well as enjoy an Honors Discount Advance Purchase, saving up to 20% off the best available rate when they make their reservation. Terms and conditions apply. Check here for more.

The Information

Hilton Garden Inn Pune Hinjawadi is located at Survey No. 40/3, Hinjawadi Wakad Rd, Pune, 411057, India.

To make a reservation, call +91 20 3500 4500.