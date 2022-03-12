Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Travel

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

Here is a list of countries that have done away with mandatory quarantine and other rules, making travel easier for us

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers
Switzerland

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 2:04 pm

Quarantine, RT-PCR - Travel has been a logistical nightmare in the past few months, with Covid-19 protocols changing rapidly. Now that India has announced the resumption of commercial flights from 27th March, here is a list of countries that have done away with mandatory quarantine and other rules. 

Bali

Bali
Bali is a popular destination for Indian travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers heading to Bali will no longer need to quarantine on arrival from 14th March. RT-PCR however is still mandatory on arrival. 

Sri Lanka

Related stories

Hit Up The Goa Collective Bazaar Pop-Up This Summer

Abu Dhabi Eases COVID-19 Restrictions and Protocols for Inbound Travellers

Travel Demand Picking Up, Says Booking Holdings

Sri Lanka has done away with quarantine and needs for RT-PCR for Indian travellers

Switzerland
For Indian travellers planning a Swiss vacay, there is no need for quarantine once you reach your destination.

Thailand
From March 21, this destination, a favourite among Indians, will allow vaccinated travellers holding a negative RT-PCR and travel insurance into its borders without the need for institutional quarantine. 

Thailand
Thailand is opening up on March 21

Norway
Since 12 February, this nation has allowed travellers irrespective of their vaccination status and have dropped all quarantine and mask protocols in the country. 

Malaysia
From April 1st, Malaysia will welcome all vaccinated travellers without imposing quarantine, although visitors will still need to take an RT-PCR test before departure and an antigen test on arrival.

Vietnam
Vietnam will still need a negative RT-PCR report

Vietnam

Vietnam is expected to remove its stringent covid rules in order to welcome travellers to the nation. Although, all vaccinated visitors will still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test on arrival as well as quarantine for a day.


 

Tags

Travel Thailand Sri Lanka Vietnam COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Quarantine Norway Switzerland
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket