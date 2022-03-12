Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

Quarantine, RT-PCR - Travel has been a logistical nightmare in the past few months, with Covid-19 protocols changing rapidly. Now that India has announced the resumption of commercial flights from 27th March, here is a list of countries that have done away with mandatory quarantine and other rules.

Bali

Bali is a popular destination for Indian travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers heading to Bali will no longer need to quarantine on arrival from 14th March. RT-PCR however is still mandatory on arrival.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has done away with quarantine and needs for RT-PCR for Indian travellers

Switzerland

For Indian travellers planning a Swiss vacay, there is no need for quarantine once you reach your destination.

Thailand

From March 21, this destination, a favourite among Indians, will allow vaccinated travellers holding a negative RT-PCR and travel insurance into its borders without the need for institutional quarantine.

Thailand is opening up on March 21

Norway

Since 12 February, this nation has allowed travellers irrespective of their vaccination status and have dropped all quarantine and mask protocols in the country.

Malaysia

From April 1st, Malaysia will welcome all vaccinated travellers without imposing quarantine, although visitors will still need to take an RT-PCR test before departure and an antigen test on arrival.

Vietnam will still need a negative RT-PCR report

Vietnam

Vietnam is expected to remove its stringent covid rules in order to welcome travellers to the nation. Although, all vaccinated visitors will still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test on arrival as well as quarantine for a day.



