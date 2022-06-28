Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Head To Shimla’s Ongoing 9-Day Book Fair

Himachal Pradesh’s State Department of Language Art and Culture in collaboration with The National Book Trust (NBT) has organised this book fair

The state aims at taking initiatives to build libraries and encourage young readers Shutterstock

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 6:27 pm

For all people who find solace in books, head to Shimla’s ongoing 9-day book fair. The fair is all about books along with other events like literary discussions, cultural performances, book reading sessions, art competitions and a lot more. You can also check out major tourist destinations and enjoy your stay at Shimla. The book fair will end on July 3. Check out the book fair at Gaiety Theatre and the Ridge Maidan on The Mall Road, Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh’s State Department of Language Art and Culture in collaboration with The National Book Trust (NBT) has organised this book fair. The state aims at taking initiatives to build libraries and encourage young readers.

As per a report, Yuvraj Malik, Director of NBT said,” For nine days, it would attract many readers. We have 45 publishers from India and 75 have been installed and we have different sections including the titles of freedom fighters and Children’s literature here. We are getting a very good response.”

This book fair also puts the local publishers and writers at the forefront. Thus, knowing and learning more about the community on a deeper level and from people who live there. The book fair also opens the door for the travel community as well. Officials have made sure to give the book fair a slice of the heritage side too.

This book fair is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It celebrates and rejoices the art of reading.

