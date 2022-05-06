Friday, May 06, 2022
Hawaii Opens Its Longest Suspension Bridge Above The Maui Coastline After The Pandemic

Head to the Kapalua Bridge, 1,600 feet above Hawaii’s Maui coastline, for the adventure of a lifetime

The picturesque Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii Shutterstock

Updated: 06 May 2022 3:40 pm

Hawaii’s Maui coastline boasts of some of the most beautiful beaches with white, black and red sand. It is also famous for its surfing spots. Another attraction has now been added to the island.

The Kapalua Bridge is one of the recent additions to Kapalua Resort’s renowned and world-class mountain adventure course. The bridge towers 1,600 feet above the north-west Maui coastline, spanning across 360 feet of the Kaopala Gulch in the West Maui mountains, according to the official website of Kapalua Ziplines. It is the longest suspension bridge in Hawaii.

The bridge is accessible and navigable in all kinds of weather, including the rainy season. It provides gorgeous views of the cliffs, valleys and chasms below, including that of the Kapalua Stream which flows into a stunning waterfall especially when it pours heavily. From the bridge deck, one can gaze into the horizon and see the nearby Molokai and Lanai islands. And if you are lucky enough, the heavens above may offer sights of some spectacular rainbows. 

Much of its all-round nature is due to its sturdy and robust build. The bridge has been built keeping in mind the strong and ferocious winds it may face at such a height. It is the reason why ‘heavier components and internal sway bracing’ have been used so that the bridge can withstand hurricanes and winds exceeding 105 mph.

Do the descriptions and the safety measures sound reassuring enough for you to try this thrilling and adrenaline-pumping adventure? There is one catch you need to be aware of before signing up for this. To access the bridge, you will need to sign up for the resort’s zip line tours. This is a complete adventure unto itself. You have the option of choosing between a four- or a six-line zip, for an awe-inspiring, three-hour journey at a height of 8,500 feet. Both packages include an ATV ride through the rainforest and a walk over the suspension bridge. You can book your adventures and know more about the requirements here.

The next time you can visit Hawaii’s Maui island, remember that it’s not only the ocean, beaches and coastline that deserve all your attention and love. Sometimes, it is just as rewarding to aim for the skies.

