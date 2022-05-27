I walked past the lush gardens, somewhat hurriedly, and could spot my destination from behind the tall potted plants. After all, who could miss this Michelin star property at the swanky JW Marriott in Delhi. With his first outpost in India, Adrift Kaya, Chef David Myers has stepped into the land of longstanding culinary history and a riot of flavours. While treating his taste buds to new Indian dishes and finding his way through spice markets, Chef Myers has brought with himself all the love from Tokyo to the capital city. Upon walking in, it’s almost impossible to not notice the open kitchen and sushi bar, wooden indigo floors, and Chef Myers’ infectious energy. But by the time you read this dear reader, Chef Myers would probably have taken a few flights and would be cooking up a culinary storm in some part of the world. But we managed to catch up with him just in time.

The private dining area at the restaurant

I made my way to the private dining area for a chef’s special tasting with a side of stories from all around the world. Talking about his culinary journey he says, “Ever since I was a kid I’ve appreciated great food and good quality ingredients. Growing up, I would spend a lot of time at my grandparents’ house who had an orchard and some vegetable patches and I truly believe that seeing where our food comes from and how it’s grown can make a great difference in how we appreciate food. But it wasn’t until I was studying International Business at OSU that I found myself spending way more time reading cook books rather than my actual study books. I would experiment in the kitchen all day and then host these big feasts in the evenings for all my friends, and eventually it just hit me that ‘this is exactly what I want to do in life!’. And so I quit International Business and went on to train to become a chef.”

The man himself Josh Telles

Originally hailing from California, Chef Myers’ cooking style and flavours, even today, borrow from his native place. “No matter which type of cuisine I’m cooking, I’m always embracing a Californian food philosophy that’s all about freshness, vibrancy and healthy ingredients,” he adds.

Crediting travel and his nomadic lifestyle for the variation of flavours that he brings to the table, Chef Myers says, “Before the pandemic, I would be travelling almost 50 weeks out of the year, boarding a flight every few days and touching down on a different continent every few weeks. Travel is such a huge part of my journey – literally and figuratively – and influences each and every restaurant concept that I create. Courtesy to my many years of travelling and exploring the world, you’ll also always find me incorporating new ingredients and techniques that I’ve come across.”

Although Myers is always out and about and admits to travelling extensively in search of new flavours, he is personally fond of the Japanese cuisine and can often be seen tapping into the flavour profiles and textures that he personally experienced in Japan. And his attempt is a roaring success in the capital. Adrift Kaya is Chef’s vibrant and modern take on Japanese izakaya. “ADRIFT Kaya is the first fully Japanese concept that my team and I have created. It’s a very personal testament to a 15 year long love affair with Tokyo that showcases some of my favourite parts of Japanese culture, including the ancient tradition of izakaya eateries, sushi counter seating, Ginza style cocktails and nods to Japanese art and craftsmanship throughout the restaurant,” he shares.

Chef Myers ready to cook up a culinary storm Josh Telles

Talking about the culinary scene in India, David can’t get enough of it. “For someone like me who’s an avid traveller and a chef, India is an absolute must visit. The diversity of cuisines and flavours that India offers across all its regions is just mind-blowing. I love bold and spicy flavours so I’ve thoroughly enjoyed tasting my way through New Delhi so far. I look forward to spending even more time in India in the coming years and exploring even more of the vibrant cuisine that’s on offer here.”

While Myers has travelled the world and cherished different cuisines across the globe, he finds his comfort in a home made burger cooked by his mom. In fact his love for the burger led him to create a version of her classic recipe and one can now find it at one of his restaurants in LA. “People went nuts over this burger. It was such a huge hit that I’ve since put a burger on my restaurant menus across the world, and in 2020 I finally had the opportunity to launch my very own burger concept – ADRIFT Burger Bar – based on the legend of this incredible burger recipe,” he says.

For Chef Myers it’s about creating a special journey for his guests by presenting them with thoughtfully plated dishes that are ingredient-focused and that also have a story behind them. “Having the opportunity to share something with the diner that is completely new, such as the medicinal properties of an ingredient, an ancient cooking technique, or the origin of a dish is incredibly special,” he says before signing off.