The globally loved independent Scottish craft beer powerhouse BrewDog opened its doors in the heart of the millennial city, Gurugram, at One Horizon Centre on 17th August 2022. With over 110 bars across the globe, this is India’s third Brewdog craft beer bar and Delhi NCR’s first, where beer fans can look forward to over 24 epic craft beers from BrewDog and guest breweries from all around India.

BrewDog One Horizon Center will be pouring its exclusive headliners imported from Scotland like Hazy Jane, Punk IPA, Lost Lager, Dead Pony Club, etc, and feature the brand’s signature extensive beer list. The brand is known to bring local communities and friends together, and this reflects in its stellar line-up of guest beers which will include some of the most loved and upcoming beer brands.

This is India’s third Brewdog craft beer bar and Delhi NCR’s first

The bar is a paradise for beer enthusiasts to an unprecedented and unapologetic world of craft beers and good times. The 2500sq. ft. space is marked by the BrewDog interiors of exposed brick and industrial edge. The high ceilings add to its advantage and offer diners a vibrant al fresco seating space. The signature graffiti octopus is sprawled across a wall, dominating its visual effect.

Coming from two guys, one dog, and a dream who started it all, BrewDog Gurugram will serve the brand’s legendary menu perfect for kids and families. Enjoy everything from flavourful sides like Loaded Fries like Salchipapas and Truffle Cheese Fries to comforting mains like Kung Pao Bowl, Three Cheese Macaroni, IPA Fish ‘N Chips, BBQ Pork Ribs, Paprika Paneer Steak, and Thai Green Curry. For the all-time favourite beer and burger/pizza combination, indulge in Thai Chicken Burger, Ole-Mole Chicken Burger, BBQ Pulled Pork Burger, and pizzas like Fungi Firecracker, Pop-Up Pepperoni, BBQ Chicken, and many other options. For some more drooling options, try the Nan Bombs, Thai Chicken Skewers, Three-cheese Jalapeno poppers, or the 4 cheese-stuffed mushrooms. What’s more? One can enjoy great offers like Wings Wednesdays (unlimited deals on chicken or cauli wings) or Sunday Brunches!

BrewDog is a pet-friendly brewery

Karan Jain, CEO of BrewDog India says, "BrewDog at One Horizon Centre marks a new era for the craft beer revolution in India. The city’s buzzing nightlife sets the perfect scene for us to open a bar in the millennium city. We also plan to take the brand to tier2 cities like Chandigarh, and Amritsar, amongst others in the coming days. We are excited to see the beer scene grow in India’s capital city into one of the best in the world and we believe our bars are central to that. We inspire a new kind of hospitality experience, combining our biggest passions with sustainability at its core. With the incredible brewery and a clued-up crowd of beer fans, we are excited for BrewDog Gurugram.”

Known for its dog-friendly space, this one is going to be no different. Paw-parents are welcome with their pets and the crew at BrewDog will make sure that they have an equally good time.

Doors open: 18 August 2022

Pub Hours: 12 pm to 1 am

Contact number for reservation: 0124 - 4376033 | 77387 56358

Address: T1-104 Plaza Level, One Horizon Center, DLF city phase V, Gurugram India - 122002

