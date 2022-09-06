Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Gujarat's Wild Side

Gujarat was declared the Best Wildlife Destination in India at the Outlook Traveller Awards. Alok Kumar Pandey, MD & Commissioner, Gujarat Tourism, spoke about the state's tourism roadmap, initiatives being taken to increase footfall and more

Gujarat is the only place in the world where Asiatic lions can be found in the wild
Gujarat is the only place in the world where Asiatic lions can be found in the wild

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 5:59 pm

» Gujarat Tourism was recently awarded the Best Wildlife Destination in India at the Outlook Traveller Awards. What is the Gujarat Tourism roadmap for the next five years?

It is a matter of pride for Gujarat to receive the Outlook Traveller Awards. Gujarat is the only place where Asiatic lions can be found at the Gir National Park. We have three more national parks and 23 wildlife sanctuaries. So, Gujarat is indeed the best destination for wildlife tourism. 

We want to enhance the tourism experience in Gujarat. In the next five years, we will make the state more tourist-friendly. We will develop new destinations and also increase the facilities at existing destinations. We have already started working on it. We have started a new light and sound show at Ambaji Yatradham. The government has also approved a new railway line from Taranga Hills to Ambaji. The state government has decided to develop a coastal highway to develop coastal tourist destinations in the state. We will also promote our heritage legacy to attract tourists from all over the world.

» How would you involve the community to ensure responsible tourism? 

Responsible Tourism is about making the places better for people to live in and better for people to visit. Responsible Tourism requires that operators, hoteliers, governments, local people, tourists and all those who are associated with the tourism industry take responsibility to make tourism more sustainable.
Kutch Ranotsav is the best example of sustainable tourism. It provides employment opportunities to the local people while keeping nature intact, and provides a great tourist experience to visitors.

The state tourism department always ensures that the life of the local people at various tourist destinations improves. If you visit the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya, you will see that locals are getting ample employment opportunities. Their livelihood has increased. Our new tourism policy, which we launched last year, is also focused on sustainable tourism.

» Now that inbound tourists are travelling again, what initiatives are being taken by Gujarat Tourism to increase tourist inflow?

As the Covid-19 situation has become better, the tourism sector is recovering. Post Covid-19, people have started to travel without fear. Inbound tourists are now returning to the state to experience its vibrant culture. 

Related stories

Five Popular Krishna Temples Of Gujarat

Monsoon Festivals: Head To Gujarat For The Month-Long Megh Malhar Parv

Here Are Gujarat’s Unexplored Gems That You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip

Foreign tourists like to visit Gujarat to celebrate its colourful festivals and interesting rituals like Navaratri, International Kite Festival, Navaratri Kankaria Carnival, Kutch Ranotsav and Mandavi Beach Festival. The state tourism department will keep organizing various festivals from time to time. These efforts will ensure that the state attracts more tourists.

Tags

Travel Travel Tourism Gujrat Travel & Tourism Lions
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild