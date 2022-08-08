With the onset of the monsoon season, our calendars are busy with annual monsoon festivals to look forward to. One such festival is Gujarat’s Megh Malhar Parv which attracts thousands of tourists from different parts of the world.

Organised by Gujarat Tourism, the month-long Megh Malhar Parv 2022 is being held at Saputara. The festivities, which will end on August 30, include several cultural activities such as a Dahi Handi competition on Janmashtami (August 19), soccer games, a rain marathon, workshops on painting, photography and bamboo crafting; an art exhibition of works related to the monsoon, a book fair, nature-based treasure hunt, tribal sports, boat races, quizzes, yoga classes, music classes, and more.

Saputara, although unknown to most people outside the region, is famous in Gujarat as the lone hill station of the state. The Maharashtra border lies a mere 4 km away. The hill resort is known for its serene lake with boating facilities.

Situated in the Dang district of Gujarat, the town has emerged as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state, especially during the monsoon. It is situated along the Western Ghats and offers some of the most picturesque views during the rainy season.

There are several other tourist destinations around Saputara - for instance, Governor Hill, Balasinor Dinosaur Museum, Eco Point, Rope-way, Shabri Dham, Dangi dance, Waghai Botanical Garden, the Hatgad Fort, Vansda National Park, sunrise and sunset points, Gira Falls, and more.

Those who like sports and adventure are in for a treat here. Trekking and camping can also be done at nearby places like Mahal Eco Campsite, Vanil Eco Den and Padam Dungri campsite. To explore nature at its finest, head to Purna Wildlife Sanctuary and Girmar Waterfalls.

Getting There

The town of Waghai is 51 km away, and Ahmedabad is 409 km, Surat is 164 km. State transport buses and private luxury coaches ply between Waghai and Ahmedabad. The nearest railway station is Waghai, on the Billimora-Waghai narrow gauge section of the Western Railway. If you are coming from Gujarat via Surat or Ahmedabad or even from Mumbai, Billimora is the more convenient rail head, and a direct bus service is available from there. The nearest airport is Vadodara.