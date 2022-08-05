Germany Sets Out On A Journey Of Sustainable And Responsible Tourism

Germany has now become one of the most sought-after tourist destinations. According to a recent press conference, Germany witnessed a rise of 214 per cent in Indian tourists in the first few months of 2022. The destination features cultural centres, architecture, innovation, and exciting food choices. Germany makes a conscious attempt to be sustainable and makes eco-friendly decisions.

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) promotes sustainability and has come up with strategic approaches. It follows a three-pillar strategy – sharing of knowledge with external partners and supporting communication initiatives with internal sustainability. Adding another feather to the cap, the GNTB also promotes responsible tourism, which features Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

One of the most affected industries by the covid-19 pandemic is the tourism industry. With unprecedented lockdowns, travel restrictions, new variants of coronavirus, strict timing, and other natural calamities, tourists were confined to their houses with their travel bags aside. However, a silver lining to this dark time is the emergence of the importance of sustainability. In Germany, sustainability has become one of the emerging megatrends during the covid-19 pandemic. Now, with fewer travel restrictions and several destinations slowly reopening their borders, tourists are not only exploring undiscovered and niche places but are also opting for eco-friendly travel measures.

With the advancement of technology and the ‘everything is a tap away’ era, it is important that one does not forget the good old ways of protecting and preserving the environment. Romit Theophilus, director of the German National Tourist Office, India (GNTO), weighed in on the importance of sustainability while travelling. Different ways, like spending more time at a destination, opting for local transport, sourcing local food and others, are becoming an essential part of tourism in Germany.

Instead of taking short trips, travellers should spend more time at one destination. He said that travellers should try to make holidays longer instead of heading to different countries all at once. Tourists, too, are making a conscious effort to spend at least 7-8 days at one particular destination.

Along with this, travellers should also read up on public infrastructure before heading to any destination. They should look at the tools and tactics for saving the environment. If a traveller is heading to a nearby city, they should opt for a taxi or local transport rather than take extensive means of transportation like flights.

Joining hands in providing sustainable tourism is the hospitality sector. Hotels are now relying on providing tourists with food that is primarily sourced locally. Restaurants and hotels are ensuring to provide locally sourced food not just for flavour but to also make sure that tourists understand the importance of sustainability.

Various workshops are being conducted to enlighten tourists about the merits of sustainable travel. Several new campaigns are en route.

To give a glimpse of sustainable travel, Germany has also ensured a young India travels over 6000 miles. It has now become a part of the UNESCO biosphere too, which has led to the discovery of more niche and locally rich venues. Some of the sites are recognised as UNESCO natural world heritage sites as well.

Germany is filled with all the possibilities a tourist is looking for. From city breaks to tranquil beaches, tourists can find what they are looking for in one region.