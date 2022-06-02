Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

From Fire Island To Hydra, 5 Places That Are Motor-Free And Serve As The Perfect Tourist Destinations

You won’t be stuck in traffic ever in these perfect destinations

From Fire Island To Hydra, 5 Places That Are Motor-Free And Serve As The Perfect Tourist Destinations
People can cross the Rio del Media bridge in La Cumbrecita, Argentina, by walking Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 3:34 pm

A city with no cars. It is quite hard to imagine but it is true. There are some places in the world where the chirping of birds is louder than car engines and honking. The pollution quotient decreases and you can enjoy nature at its best. A breath of fresh air also brings fresh perspectives to life. From Michigan to Germany, here are five places in the world which are car-free.

  • Mackinac, Michigan

Mackinac Island has also joined the long list of car-free zones in the world. Dating back to 1898, Lake Huron banned all motorised vehicles in this region. At present, it serves as the perfect destination for family gatherings nature lovers and history nerds. The only mode of transportation available in this region is bicycles and horse carriages. It scores full marks to ooze Americana vibes.

  • Fire Island, New York

Some say the island got its name due to a misspelling on a deed while others say pirates set fire to loot the island and that is how Fire Island got its name. It is located on the coast of Long Island. More than its name, the island is famous for its size. It is just 31 miles long with a quarter-mile wide. The roads are not wide enough to let a car pass. Large wagons are available to transfer and carry things to different places.

  • La Cumbrecita, Argentina

Related stories

Mixology Tips From The Best In Trade 

Building The Future: A Look At Sustainable Buildings Around The World

Bengaluru Local: From Manga To Rare Editions, This Street Is Full Of Bookshops Which Stock Everything You Need

Situated in the Calamuchita Valley, Argentina’s La Cumbrecita is a quaint town. Only pedestrians are allowed in this village. Eco-tourism plays a major role here as it builds ways for hiking, forest trails, waterfalls and camping. Along with this, people can also walk at Rio del Medio bridge.

  • Hydra, Greece

If there’s a paradise on earth, that is Hydra. Located on the coast of the Aegean Sea, the beach offers pristine views. The cobbled streets are open only for pedestrians. Other tourist attractions are architecture, blue waters, bays and hiking paths.

  • Vauban, Germany

With a sustainability angle in the mind, this city was designed to flaunt nature. The town is eco-friendly, budget-friendly and socially active. The main aim behind this town was to make it a no-car town. The city centre does not encourage cars but for people who already have one, a zone has been dedicated for them to park their cars. Rewards are given to people or free tram rides.

The sites are iconic and have their own charisma. Making it a strict no-car place, they celebrate in union the idea of ‘where there is a will, there is a way’ to keep the environment clean and healthy.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Sustainability Michigan New York Argentina Greece Germany
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand, First Test: Live Cricket Scores Of ENG Vs NZ Match

Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand, First Test: Live Cricket Scores Of ENG Vs NZ Match

KK's Death Leaves Film Industry In Shock: Celebrities Express Grief Over The Loss

KK's Death Leaves Film Industry In Shock: Celebrities Express Grief Over The Loss