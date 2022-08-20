Follow The Ponniyin Selvan Trail With TTDC

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) is holding an interesting ‘3 Days Ponniyin Selvan Trail’ in September this year. The trail traces the ancient route in Tamil Nadu charted in the historical fictional novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). The story revolves around a civil strife when the Chola dynasty was ruling in the region.

Poet, journalist, Indian independence activist, Ramaswamy Krishnamurthy (1899 – 1954), better known by his pen name Kalki wrote the novel way back in the 1950s. Between 1950 and 1954, it was published as a serialised story in Kalki, which he had founded along with journalist and activist Thiagaraja Sadasivam. The five-part book, published in 1955, attained cult status and is still popular today. Now Tamil cinema-goers are eagerly awaiting the release of the film Ponniyin Selvan - I directed by Mani Ratnam following the release of a couple of songs from the film.

The three day two night TTDC package will start from and end at Chennai. In between, visitors will be taken to Mamallapuram, Veernarayaunapuram, MelKadambur, Pazhuvur, Kumbakonam, Thiruparrambiyam, Pazhayari, Patteswaram, Thiruvayaru, Darasuram, Thanjaur, Kodiakarai and Nagapattanam. Package price starts from Rs 11,000. For booking and more details, contact TTDC.