Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

September, which officially marks the return of overall pleasant weather, has finally arrived, and we all are ready to pack our bags and leave for our dream destinations. The best things about the month are that you will not face huge crowds at popular places, and the temperature is usually cooler than in July and August. To help you with your travel plans, we have compiled a list of 5 places that you must visit this September. Here's a look at them.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Valley of Flowers Shutterstock

This stunningly beautiful national park in Uttarakhand breaks into a profusion of alpine flowers during the monsoon, usually between July and September. However, the blooms are weather dependent. Govindghat (connected to Dehra Dun and Rishikesh by road) is the point where you have to leave the car and start trekking to Ghangaria, from where a further trek will take you to the Valley of Flowers. Recently, a helicopter service has been introduced between Govindghat and Ghangaria.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Shutterstock

If you love music, then Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh could be your go-to destination in September. It is the time of the Ziro Music Festival, which showcases the independent music scene in India. Set against the backdrop of picturesque mountains complemented by perfect weather, and with lush paddy fields, green hills and bamboo forests for company, the destination will endear itself to you in no time. The nearest airports from Ziro are Jorhat (202 km) and Tezpur (280 km). If you are planning to take the rail route, Tezpur is the nearest railway station.

Kovalam, Kerala

Kovalam Shutterstock

The beautiful coastal town is a must-visit for you because the monsoon season has just ended, ensuring that the climate is fresh, green, and dust-free. It is best known for its palm-backed beaches, including Hawa Beach and Samudra Beach. Activities such as Ayurvedic therapies, parasailing, yoga, and meditation can also be enjoyed.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty Shutterstock

The breathtaking hill station is situated at an altitude of 2240 meters above sea level and boasts rippling streams, green surroundings, and alluring tea gardens. Some of the best-recommended places include Avalanche Lake, Doddabetta Peak, Kalhatty Waterfalls, Madumalai National Park, Pyakara Waterfalls, etc. Along with these, you can also enjoy hiking, trekking, kayaking, exploring tribal settlements and experiencing a nice homestay.

Kalimpong, West Bengal

Kalimpong Shutterstock

Visiting the quaint hill town of Kalimpong can be a very rewarding experience. Known for its panoramic valley views, Buddhist monasteries, churches, and Tibetan handicrafts, Kalimpong has a bracing climate. It's also home to colonial-era buildings like the MacFarlane Memorial Church and the Deolo Park, which has landscaped gardens and offers views of the town and surrounding hills. If you are taking a flight to Kalimpong, Bagdogra is the nearest airport (79 km). Meanwhile, New Jalpaiguri is the nearest station located at a distance of 77 km.

