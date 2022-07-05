Explore The Unexplored: World’s Longest Walkable Distance Which No Human Has Ever Completed

There are a lot of unexplored places which are yet to be explored by humans on this vast planet. The earth is huge and adventures many. People have often gone to faraway different places but there’s one faraway place which is yet to be scaled. The longest walkable distance, from Cape Town in South Africa to the port town of Magadan on the eastern side of Russia, is yet to be explored. No human has ever gone on this long a walk.

The distance between these two destinations is 22,387 km. It is curated in such a way that travellers do not require flights, ferries or boats. The route is all about roads and bridges. Passengers can travel via Africa, and cross the Suez Canal via Turkey, Central Asia and then to Siberia to Russia. Not just these regions, travellers will cross 17 countries, and six time zones, keeping in mind all the seasons and weather conditions.

If you walk continuously, without any break, you can finish the walk in 187 days with a total time of 4,492 hours. However, if you are walking 8 hours a day, it will take 562 days to complete. On the whole, it will at least take three years for a person to complete the trip. This longest walkable road journey is often compared to taking a trip up and down Mount Everest 13 times.

As interesting as this sounds, until now, no human has dared to venture on such trips. This walk can be a bit dangerous and some areas fall under the conflicted regions in the world. Not just this, even visa restrictions are a major drawback here. A traveller must have strong survival skills and good immunity for the body to sustain the changing temperatures.

This route has been shared by a Reddit user, long ago, under ‘The Potential Longest Walkable Road’. The post went viral.