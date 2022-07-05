Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Explore The Unexplored: World’s Longest Walkable Distance Which No Human Has Ever Completed

It is curated in such a way that travellers do not require flights, ferries or boats

The distance between these two destinations is 22,387 km
The distance between these two destinations is 22,387 km Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 2:17 pm

There are a lot of unexplored places which are yet to be explored by humans on this vast planet. The earth is huge and adventures many. People have often gone to faraway different places but there’s one faraway place which is yet to be scaled. The longest walkable distance, from Cape Town in South Africa to the port town of Magadan on the eastern side of Russia, is yet to be explored. No human has ever gone on this long a walk.

The distance between these two destinations is 22,387 km. It is curated in such a way that travellers do not require flights, ferries or boats. The route is all about roads and bridges. Passengers can travel via Africa, and cross the Suez Canal via Turkey, Central Asia and then to Siberia to Russia. Not just these regions, travellers will cross 17 countries, and six time zones, keeping in mind all the seasons and weather conditions.

If you walk continuously, without any break, you can finish the walk in 187 days with a total time of 4,492 hours. However, if you are walking 8 hours a day, it will take 562 days to complete. On the whole, it will at least take three years for a person to complete the trip. This longest walkable road journey is often compared to taking a trip up and down Mount Everest 13 times.

Related stories

Mangrove Trails To Rainforest Walks: 5 Ways To Enjoy The Rainy Season

10 Of The World’s Most Dangerous Hiking Trails

Run Or View: 5 Marathon Trails To Sign Up For

As interesting as this sounds, until now, no human has dared to venture on such trips. This walk can be a bit dangerous and some areas fall under the conflicted regions in the world. Not just this, even visa restrictions are a major drawback here. A traveller must have strong survival skills and good immunity for the body to sustain the changing temperatures.

This route has been shared by a Reddit user, long ago, under ‘The Potential Longest Walkable Road’. The post went viral.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Cape Town South Africa Russia World Longest Walk
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans