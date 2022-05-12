Electric Buses Resume From Manali To Rohtang Pass

Manali is one of the most popular summer getaways for travellers in the northern belt. However, each year many are unable to visit the much sough after Rohtang Pass due to the unavailability of the special permits. And in order to do away with this issue while keeping the environment in mind, the HRTC has recently resumed the electric bus service for travellers from Rohtang Pass to Manali. Currently, the service has started with only three buses, but the number of buses can increase as per the demand. Each bus has a capacity of 25 passengers and will leave Manali at 8am, 8:30am and 9am. The buses will halt at the Rohtang Pass for two hours and tickets for the same are available at INR 600 for each passenger at the Manali bus stand.

As per the National green Tribunal (NGT), a prerequisite to visit the Rohtang Pass is an online permit that needs to be acquired in order to cross the Gulaba Barrier. These permits were thrown open for travellers on May 5 this year and were capped at 1200 vehicles per day. Due to the limit, many travellers were unable to visit the famed pass. Thes electric buses, aimed at protecting the ecology of the area, however, do not require the pass and ultimately benefits the travellers.

According to reports, there is also a possibility of the bus service to be extended till Koksar (ahead of the Rohtang Pass) and the return journey to Manali will be made via Koksar and Atal Tunnel, once the condition of the roads improves.