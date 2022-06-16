Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Disney Offers World Tour Package On A Private Jet Which Will Take You From LA To India

In 24 days, visitors will explore countries which will not only have Disney parks but will also explore countries rich in history and manmade wonders of the world

Travellers will visit California, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris, Florida and other Disney parks Shutterstock

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 6:53 pm

Gear up for an extravagant world tour offered by Disney. The trip is called Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure and will kickstart in July 2023. Exclusive for only 74 guests, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will take the travellers to different Disney resorts like California, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris and Florida and other parks. 

In 24 days, visitors will explore countries which will not only have Disney parks but will also explore countries rich in history and manmade wonders of the world. Sounds exciting, right? Tour will include the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza, and the Eiffel Tower. The tour does not end here. The tour will also include a visit to Lucasfilm Campus and Walt Disney Studios.

As per the brochure, visitors will also get a ‘rare opportunity to be a guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch,’ which was founded by George Lucas outside San Francisco, creator of ‘Star Wars’. Guests and experts will also join in various points and talk about the Disney leaders. According to the brochure, ,” You'll travel in luxury via a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allows for direct flights to maximize your time in each destination.”

According to a report, the journey is slated to begin from 9 July 2023 to 1 August 2023. The booking for the trip starts next week. This trip will cost you a fortune, however. The travel package will cost $110,000 (Rs. 85,86,98) per person. Only children above 12 are allowed and the cost excludes the travelling cost from Orlando to Los Angeles – for the last and first legs. There is no discount offered to children.

This luxurious and lavish Disney scheme has surely attracted several tourists. It can be seen as leverage to recover the tourism industry which was highly affected due to the pandemic.

