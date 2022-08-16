Delhi’s Favourite Restobar Ditas Comes To Mumbai

Mumbai folks, you can transport yourself to one of Delhi's finest resto-bars as the newest import Ditas opens its doors in Lower Parel. Providing an amalgamation of luxury and simplicity in the world of culinary art, Ditas offers a hybrid restaurant experience where you can enjoy Spanish, Mediterranean, European and a dash of Pan Asian food in Art Nouveau-style interiors.

Ditas, co-founded by Udita and Utsav Khaitan, is an ode to a huge part of their relationship—traveling across the globe. Between traveling the world and creating priceless memories, they discovered their love for food and dreamed of turning their shared passion into something more significant - something that everyone could be a part of.

The retro bar delivers simplicity and luxury in the field of culinary art. Udita, who holds a diploma in patisserie from the famed Le Cordon Bleu, London, and Utsav, a finance whiz and wine enthusiast, are behind the endeavour.

Designed with minimal European decor, Ditas Mumbai is divided into two areas, starting with a long-running patio with wicker and cane chairs, and patterned tiles which bring to life a cafe vibe, and leading up to the main space where the bar has a high mirrored arch display. The onyx stone counter and their kitchen setup add to the food-centric energy. With Moroccan blue tiles, as a call back to their Delhi interiors, and electric mid-century furniture, the Soho living room style seating places you in a luxurious high-end lounge.

Inspired by different regions of Europe and created by one of the premier mixologists of the country, the bar menu features signature cocktails crafted to perfection representing Udita and Utsav’s travels embodying what they love about each city and its history. Sip on creations like Lavender Love, a concoction of vodka, lavender and cranberry air; Forbidden Apple, a blend of vodka, fresh green apple juice and elderflower. Enjoy spice and herb-based concoctions like El Patron made with Tequila, Jalapeno, Pineapple and Coriander; Havana Moon made with White & Dark Rum, Guava, lime and bitters and Black Skye with Scotch Whiskey, Amaretto, Ginger and Egg White and more.

Explore the Wines of the World menu at Ditas which offers wine enthusiasts an extensive collection of wines specially curated by Utsav. Sip on a glass or indulge in a bottle of vino like Villa Sandi Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Jolie-Pitt-Perrin 'Miraval' Côtes de Provence Rosé, Guidalberto di Sassicaia IGT Toscana, Pascal Jolivet Sancerre Blanc, Duckhorn Napa Cab Sauv, Paul Jaboulet Aine, Les Cedres, Chateauneuf-Du-Pape, Le Pauillac De Chateau Latour, or Tignanello - Marchesi Antinori.

Chef Ravi Ranjan is the corporate chef at Ditas, and he likes unusual combinations and loves being challenged with new and exciting ingredients. The food menu includes fresh and healthy salads like Seared Sesame Tuna & Hazelnut Salad topped with rocket leaves and a truffle ponzu dressing. One must-try is the Bubbling Burnt Butter Prawns tossed in garlic flakes, charred lime and chilli flakes. And the Next Level Avocado Toast served on a rye slice with cherry tomatoes, mixed seed crackers and a cream cheese quenelle. The Mushroom Phyllo Tartlets filled with sundried tomatoes, goats’ cheese, caramelized onions, and capers is to die for.

The upgrade on the crowd's favourite cheesy garlic bread is sure to blow you away. Step into the world of Pan Asian cuisine with their Japanese Miso Bowl made with a black sesame dressing, shimeji and enoki mushrooms, roasted broccoli and miso sticky rice. Or try the Balinese Curry served with broccoli, pineapple, water chestnut, shiitake, garlic sticky rice. Opt for mains like Morel Cacio e Pepe with capellini pasta, parmesan, black pepper or Galangal and Zaatar Spiced Tiger Prawns that consist of herbed rice, side greens, and smoked Bhavnagiri chili dressing. The truly hungry can savour the Pistachio Crusted John Dory with baby spinach risotto, sun-dried tomatoes, and lemon butter dressing.

For dessert, you can choose the Ditas Hot Chocolate Fudge - an amalgamation of butterscotch ice-cream, honeycomb, cocoa crumble and a house secret sauce that lets your palette taste every sweet note you could crave.

Drop It Like It’s Hot pairs a passion fruit pate with a berry coulis, served with a signature creamy drizzle, a warm spiced crumble, honeycomb, and burnt caramel ice-cream.

The Information

Address: Ditas, World Crest Ground Floor, Lodha, 402, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Restaurant hours: 12 noon to 3:30 pm and 7 pm to 1:30 am

Contact Number: +91 95400 11414 & +91 95400 21414