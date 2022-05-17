Czech Republic’s Sky Bridge 721 Becomes The World’s Longest Suspension Footbridge

Stepping on and crossing Sky Bridge 721, located in the northeast of the Czech Republic around 2.5 hours away from Prague, is an activity that is likely to scare and thrill you in equal measure. After all, it is not everyday that you have the opportunity to cross a narrow, 1.2-metre-wide bridge set somewhere between 1,110 and 1,116 metres above sea level. The bridge has set a new record of being the world’s longest suspension footbridge. As a bonus, there are spectacular views of the cloud-covered Jeseniky Mountains on offer from the bridge.

It took two years to build Sky Bridge 721, which opened to the public on May 13, 2022. To sustain the bridge, six supporting ropes and 60 wind ropes of different diameters were required to build the 721-metre-long bridge, according to the official website. Visitors can reach the venue with the help of a cable car and then take a walk. Once you exit the bridge, a pristine forest view awaits you. You can also enjoy a virtual reality game with a unique script, custom-recorded video scenes and an interactive reality which will take you on a remarkable journey through Czech history, as you also explore the ridge of Chlum Mountain. The game is part of an educational trail called The Bridge of Time.

Even though officials believe that this bridge will help in boosting tourism and providing eye-soothing views of the forest landscape, the bridge might lead to changes in the area, some not so desirable. According to The Indian Express, Michal Servus, the regional director of the Czech Nature Conservation Agency, in conversation with Czech TV, said that the bridge has caused problems with protecting the surrounding areas and changed the character of the area.

Anyone wants to join me to explore this one 😎?

It looks so frighteningly fascinating. Around a 2.5-hour drive from Prague - Sky Bridge 721 is 154 metres longer than Nepal's Baglung Parbat Footbridge, which currently is the world’s longest suspension footbridge. #skybridge721 pic.twitter.com/Wdwdh0ZRQ9 — KunalSarangi O+ve (@KunalSarangi) May 14, 2022

Currently, the Baglung Parbat Footbridge in Gandaki Province, Nepal, holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s longest suspension footbridge. However, the Sky Bridge is longer than this bridge by some 154 metres. The Sky Bridge can be accessed by all age groups and heights except for people with pushchairs and wheelchairs and people who are afraid of heights.

To visit and cross the bridge, tickets can be booked in advance on the Dolni Morava website.