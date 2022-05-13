It’s World Cocktail Day today and what better occasion to take out your favourite spirit and spin it into a cocktail. Don’t worry we did the research for you. We got in touch with some of the best bartenders, think Asia’s 100 Best Bars, and here’s what they suggest:
Pass Code Only (PCO)
Recipes by team PCO and Vicky Thakur
The Signature KTM
Ingredients
60ml Reposado
30ml Triple Sec
30ml Lime Juice
4-5 Black berries
Method
Take a tall glass with a heavy bottom. Muddle berries, add all other ingredients. Fill the glass with crushed ice, mix well. Garnish with mint sprig and berries.
Gin & Tea
Ingredients
60ml Gin
15ml Simple Syrup
15ml Lime Juice
120ml Earl Grey Tea spiced with cinnamon, clove, star anise
Method
Add all ingredients except the tea in a wine glass. Stir well. Top up with the tea. Garnish with fresh mint.
The Bombay Canteen
Recipes by Deepak Singh Koranga, Assistant Bar Manager
Green Fields
This cocktail was conceptualised for The Bombay Canteen’s first cocktail menu, inspired by Bombay’s legendary Art Deco scape. The drink draws its muse from the pistachio-coloured building ‘Green Fields’ located opposite Oval Maidan.
Ingredients:
45ml gin
30ml jasmine and green tea syrup
30ml starfruit juice
10ml lime juice
1 egg white
Jasmine flowers for garnish
Method:
* To prepare the jasmine and green tea syrup, add 100gms jasmine flowers and four teaspoons of green tea leaves in one litre of sugar syrup. Allow this to infuse for 12 hours. Strain into a bottle or an airtight container and store in a cool dark place.
Add all the ingredients into a shaker (if you don’t have a cocktail shaker take any jar which has a lid) and shake without ice first to get the desired texture. Then shake with ice and double strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with jasmine flowers or a slice of starfruit.
Tamarind Whisky Shake
A hot favourite, with seasonal specials is the Tamarind Whisky Shake, with two main ingredients paired together.
Ingredients:
60 ml Whisky
90 ml orange juice
5 ml lime juice
2 bar spoon (or teaspoon) tamarind paste
Ice cubes
Orange peel for garnish
Method:
* Take a cocktail shaker (if you don’t have a cocktail shaker take any jar which has a lid) and add all the ingredients - whisky, orange juice, lime juice and tamarind paste
* Add ice and shake
* Pour over ice in the old-fashioned glass
* Garnish with the orange peel
Sidecar
Recipes by Yangdup Lama
Pear Pressure
Ingredients:
60ml Gin/Vodka/Light Rum
10ml Fresh Lime juice
60ml Fresh Pear Juice
10ml Sugar Syrup
1 Egg White
Method:
In a shaker glass filled with ice pour the above ingredients and shake well. Strain into a stem glass, garnish with a dehydrated slice of pear and serve.
Larkin G&T
Ingredients:
60ml Gin
10ml Homemade Roasted Pineapple and Honey shrub
5ml Fresh Lime juice
90ml Classic India Tonic
Method
In a stem glass filled with ice, pour the gin, pineapple and honey shrub, fresh lime and top with tonic. Garnish with a fresh pineapple leaf and a slice and serve.