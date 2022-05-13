It’s World Cocktail Day today and what better occasion to take out your favourite spirit and spin it into a cocktail. Don’t worry we did the research for you. We got in touch with some of the best bartenders, think Asia’s 100 Best Bars, and here’s what they suggest:

Pass Code Only (PCO)

Recipes by team PCO and Vicky Thakur

The Signature KTM

Ingredients

60ml Reposado

30ml Triple Sec

30ml Lime Juice

4-5 Black berries

Method

Take a tall glass with a heavy bottom. Muddle berries, add all other ingredients. Fill the glass with crushed ice, mix well. Garnish with mint sprig and berries.

Gin & Tea

Ingredients

60ml Gin

15ml Simple Syrup

15ml Lime Juice

120ml Earl Grey Tea spiced with cinnamon, clove, star anise

Method

Add all ingredients except the tea in a wine glass. Stir well. Top up with the tea. Garnish with fresh mint.

The Bombay Canteen

Recipes by Deepak Singh Koranga, Assistant Bar Manager

Green Fields

This cocktail was conceptualised for The Bombay Canteen’s first cocktail menu, inspired by Bombay’s legendary Art Deco scape. The drink draws its muse from the pistachio-coloured building ‘Green Fields’ located opposite Oval Maidan.

Ingredients:

45ml gin

30ml jasmine and green tea syrup

30ml starfruit juice

10ml lime juice

1 egg white

Jasmine flowers for garnish

Method:

* To prepare the jasmine and green tea syrup, add 100gms jasmine flowers and four teaspoons of green tea leaves in one litre of sugar syrup. Allow this to infuse for 12 hours. Strain into a bottle or an airtight container and store in a cool dark place.

Add all the ingredients into a shaker (if you don’t have a cocktail shaker take any jar which has a lid) and shake without ice first to get the desired texture. Then shake with ice and double strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with jasmine flowers or a slice of starfruit.

Tamarind Whisky Shake

A hot favourite, with seasonal specials is the Tamarind Whisky Shake, with two main ingredients paired together.

Ingredients:

60 ml Whisky

90 ml orange juice

5 ml lime juice

2 bar spoon (or teaspoon) tamarind paste

Ice cubes

Orange peel for garnish

Method:

* Take a cocktail shaker (if you don’t have a cocktail shaker take any jar which has a lid) and add all the ingredients - whisky, orange juice, lime juice and tamarind paste

* Add ice and shake

* Pour over ice in the old-fashioned glass

* Garnish with the orange peel

Sidecar

Recipes by Yangdup Lama

Pear Pressure

Ingredients:

60ml Gin/Vodka/Light Rum

10ml Fresh Lime juice

60ml Fresh Pear Juice

10ml Sugar Syrup

1 Egg White

Method:

In a shaker glass filled with ice pour the above ingredients and shake well. Strain into a stem glass, garnish with a dehydrated slice of pear and serve.

Larkin G&T

Ingredients:

60ml Gin

10ml Homemade Roasted Pineapple and Honey shrub

5ml Fresh Lime juice

90ml Classic India Tonic

Method

In a stem glass filled with ice, pour the gin, pineapple and honey shrub, fresh lime and top with tonic. Garnish with a fresh pineapple leaf and a slice and serve.