Booking.com Reveals The On-Trend Places Shaping Indian Travel Behaviour This Summer

As India returns to some levels of normalcy after two years of the pandemic, there is a renewed sense of travel optimism - more so with the summer holiday season upon us. As per Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2022 research released earlier, 83% of Indian travellers agreed that they will say yes to any vacation if their budget allows, a testament to travellers’ deep desire to explore the world once again, while 65% of Indian travellers said that they won’t mind where they go on vacation as long as it’s the type of trip they want.

With more and more travel restrictions being lifted and the world slowly opening up again, summer 2022 seems to mark the return of travel for Indian travellers who are ready to get back out there and make the most of their summer holidays.

Destinations and accommodations in focus this summer

Data from Booking.com indicates that Indian travellers are heading to beach destinations and hill stations to beat the scorching heat this summer. In addition to key metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru; Goa, Manali, Rishikesh, Ooty and Srinagar are the most popular domestic destinations for Indians travelling between April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Hotels continue to remain the most popular accommodation type for the summer season, followed by resorts, guest houses, homestays and apartments which are also the top picks for accommodation by Indian travellers travelling domestically during the same time period.

With the resumption of all regular international flights in India, travellers are making the most of the holiday season with London, Paris, Dubai, Toronto and Amsterdam being the most popular international destinations for Indian travellers from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

Furthermore, the impact of easing border restrictions has resulted in global travellers visiting India once again. Top nationalities visiting India from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 include USA, UK, Australia, UAE and Germany.

Post-pandemic outlook: Just say ‘Yes’ if the budget allows

While uncertainty continues to be a constant in travel and we cannot change or predict every new surprise and challenge that fate has in store for us, travellers are set to embrace it, hence bringing the very best of improv to travel. Research by Booking.com also reveals Indians’ enthusiasm for travel in line with their economic capabilities post the pandemic and willingness to embrace new travel experiences. Money is no hindrance for travellers’ trips in 2022, as 72% of Indian travellers state that they have been saving their pennies by not taking any big trips since the pandemic started. This can open up even more of the world to travellers than ever before, with many taking a more adventurous approach to their holiday choices.

The research also gives an insight into the evolved travel behaviour, where 79% of Indian travellers are more open to different types of vacation than before the pandemic. This opens avenues for trip types that bolstered during the pandemic, including wellness and sustainable travel.

Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Commercial Director APAC at Booking.com said, “After two years of travel restrictions, travellers are now reclaiming a more positive way of thinking. Whether it’s as an essential part of a self-care regime or the thrill of just saying yes to whatever travel opportunities and experiences come their way, it’s all about seizing the day as travel once again becomes an easier choice with easing restrictions, control in the spread of the virus and effective vaccination drives. And with this, the moment has finally come to pack bags and explore all the incredible destinations India and the world has to offer again. As people remain enthusiastic and start booking their summer travel, Booking.com will continue to make it easier for travellers to reclaim their travel mojo and enjoy all of the unforgettable experiences the world has to offer.”

