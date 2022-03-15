Beyzaa: Kolkata’s Got A New Boutique Stay For Business Trips And Beer-cations

For the biz or the buzz, Sector V has more recently become Kolkata’s footprint central, and at the newly-opened boutique hotel Beyzaa I got to feel the thrumming pulse of the scene spectacularly well. As an on-and-off Kolkata dweller, this time around when I visited the city, I wanted to unpack some ideas about this grand old dame of a city, and holding up at the spiffy, modern stay Beyzaa seemed like a good place to start with.

Smack dab in the centre of the city’s central business district, I arrived at Beyzaa to be surprisingly charmed by its art moderne interiors and urban sleek design. Typical of the city herself, to the extent of being predictable and pedantic, don’t judge this book by its cover, though. The humble, and rather plain, exterior is a sure contrast to the contemporary cool and comfort it hides within. The lobby itself could be your conversation starter with its pastiche art deco ceiling and bespoke surrealist digital art looming large to snap your attention.

When you’re a city rat, just as much as I am, who fancies the crop of city towers and an accommodating slice of something natural sitting together to fit the window frame, then Beyzaa’s rooms are a real treat. Salt Lake’s downtown and a meandering strip of Nalban’s Lake, there’s a view you can work with from the room lounge or from the plush bed. Designed by architect Vinoo Chaddha, the urban modern interiors with clean corners, sleek utilitarian furniture, and a right dose of modern art for the sensibilities, it’s a great spot to unwind post work or play. I’ll give extra brownie points for the separate bar counter corner that comes with a well-stocked mini fridge. The sprawling washroom in cool seafoam tones was the win for me, though.

The Bakstage restaurant attached to Beyzaa

This is not where the list of good things ends because there’s beer-cation to consider. One of the only few hotels in India to ramp up the ‘-cation’ experience with endless flow of beer from the taps, Beyzaa is a hotspot waiting to be discovered by the revelling Gen Ys and Zs. Run the taps for a beer spa in your room, put in a request for a personalized tour of the microbrewery or book the property’s party suite of 20 and kick start the beer-cation with as many varieties of the house brews—it’s got so much more than just a pump to your Insta game.

The eatery has an interesting biking and road trip theme

Work smart, party hard—when the busy bodies of Sector V are at it perfecting this, Beyzaa is fully on-board to embody this spirit. Hit up the microbrewery Motor Works & Brewing Co. attached to the boutique hotel for a meeting with the client over a pint of house-brewed Lemon Radler or get down to pubbing at Backstage over a game of chug on German Wheat or a mild IPA. To make matters wholesome and fully seal the deal, there’s the delectable spread of Peshawari cuisine (otherwise, not readily available outside of ITC) put together by Chef Sanjit Roy and his team. With an arsenal of top A-list hotels like the Taj Hotels of Delhi and Kolkata, The Park Hotel and even ITC Shearton on his experience sheet, I had little doubt of the feast I was set up for. I sang a little ‘mmm’ sinking teeth on the tender juicy lamb shanks of Nalli Ka Salaan and paired it with delicate and fragrant Peshawari bread. For something more light and nibbly to balance the fine house brews, Chef Sanjit’s Oriental spread is a good choice, I’ll recommend.

And, in case you wake up to a mild hangover after last night’s excess, then the city’s favourite cuppa joe from 8th Day Cafe is just 8 minutes away, to make up for Beyzaa’s house café that is still in the pipeline. But this boutique hotel in Kolkata's Salt Lake could be a ready reckoner for itinerant business suits, excited revellers and frequent travellers to the city.

The Information

Beyzaa is a boutique hotel with 60 rooms which also houses - Bakstage Banquets, Bakstage and Motor Works and Brewing Company. It has been designed with Euro influences, colours and digital art. Located at the heart of the IT hub, it attracts the modern day traveller with lake facing rooms and an in-house brewery. It is the only hotel in India that has its own microbrewery on the premises which helps them offer to their guests - a beer spa, fresh beer to enjoy in the room or at the microbrewery. They can also book a tour for guests to visit the brewery and speak with the master brewer to understand the flavours and process. Plus they have a food truck used for catering events or for Gens Y & Z - as a selfie backdrop. And a Party Suite for group bookings - the hotel will arrange their resident DJ to play for your party, perfect for intimate celebrations, bachelor parties, bachelorettes etc. They offer suites and rooms (premium, superior and executive). More details here: http://beyzaa.in/