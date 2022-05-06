Best of Gearbox This Month

Friday, May 06, 2022
Travel tools, portable tea set, miniature perfumes and more

Pack these essentials for your next vacay

Updated: 06 May 2022 10:50 am

Heading out for your summer vacay? Make sure to pack these 6 items for a hassle free vacay

Travellers Mountain Breeze Candle by Rad Living

The mountain candle for travellers

This candle has been handcrafted with non-toxic, biodegradable soy. With the scents of lush greens, florals and smoky woods, these traveller edition candles feel as though one is sitting in the mountains. This aromatic journey will take you through cedarwood forests with hints of sweet geranium.
Available on: radliving.in 

Wisdom Miniature Perfumes
 

The miniature travel friendly bottles

Doing away with bulky bottles while still not compromising on fragrances is this miniature travel set from Wisdom Perfumes. Their travel edition comes in 10ml bottles, is easily pocketable and can be layered with different scents. Varied fragrances are available for both men and women.

Vayu by Portonics

The portable tyre inflator

Summer travel is all about road journeys. And this portable air inflator is a must have while on the road. It is handy, light-weight, comes with a 50 watt power output, has a fast charging cable, a digital display with LED interface and has 4 intelligent modes for everyday needs.
Available on: portonics.com 

Multiple Bag Stacker
Carrying more than one suitcase? We all know pushing around suitcases or moving around huge trolleys is a task. A multiple bag stacker solves this problem, keeping all your suitcases together and also securing them in a single lock.
Available on: Flipkart

Portable Tea Set

The portable tea set

This contemporary design travel tea set comes with a kettle, and two cups in different sizes. The tea pot comes with a wooden lid and is topped with the two cups that fit on top and give it the appearance of a bottle. The lid of the pot can also be used to serve an accompaniment.
Available on: Nestasia

Gear Toolcard 

Representative Image: The 40 in 1 toolcard

This toolcard shaped like a credit card is extremely handy for the great outdoors. With 40 functions in a single card, it comes with smooth edges so as to make its storage easy and a firm grip. This multitool is also light-weight and compact for easy storage.
Available on: Amazon 

 

