Arunachal Pradesh To Get a New Airport Soon 

The new airport will be situated only 15kms away from the state’s capital

The landscape of Itanagar Shutterstock

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 12:05 pm

Arunachal Pradesh will soon get a new airport closer to the capital city. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started the construction work of a Greenfield Airport in Hollongi, which is about 15kms from the state’s capital, Itanagar. 

Travellers can look forward to developments like construction of airport pavements, terminal building, air side work and city side works. The airport will be designed to support the operations of an A-320 aircraft. Not only this but the runway will be extended in the future by 500 mts to support the operations of an A-321. According to reports, the airport terminal will also be able to handle approximately 200 flyers during the peak hours. To ease the passenger movement, the terminal will have eight check in counters equipped with modern facilities. 

Keeping the environment and sustainability in mind, the airport will also be an energy efficient one with a rain water harvesting system in place. Talking about the design of the building, it draws influences from the surrounding landscape. Firstly, the roof form of the airport will be organic and secondly, the interiors of the building will also provide the flyers free-flowing spaces, along with a hidden service core as well as a glass facade. 

According to reports, the estimated cost of the airport is Rs 645 crore with nearly 80% of the airside works being complete. The airport is most likely to become functional by August 15, 2022.

Travel Airports Airport Authority Of India (AAI) Arunachal Pradesh Travel News Sustainability Itanagar Greenfield Airport Hollongi Aviation
