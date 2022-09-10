Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Are You A History Buff? Make A Voyage To These Countries

Here are a few countries that are a great entry point for those who like to travel for a dose of history

Spectacular view of two beautiful camels in front of Al Khazneh (The Treasury) at Petra
Spectacular view of two beautiful camels in front of Al Khazneh (The Treasury) at Petra Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 7:44 pm

Travel and History are two peas in a pod. For many, travelling is a way to connect to their past and understand their present. And nothing is more rewarding than visiting a destination that helps you dip your toes into the bygone days. Here are a few countries that are a great entry point for history buffs:

Italy

A view of Colosseum in Rome
A view of Colosseum in Rome Shutterstock

If stories from the medieval world or the Renaissance are what you seek, Italy is the place for you. Rome was the center of the ancient Roman empire and offers great insight into that time. Visit the Colosseum, the Forum, Palatine Hill, and the Pantheon to discover interesting historical nuggets. Venice takes you on a journey through medieval times and the country’s impact on the world, especially with St. Mark’s Basilica.

Jordan

Petra's historical sight - Ad Deir Monastery with full moon during the night
Petra's historical sight - Ad Deir Monastery with full moon during the night Shutterstock

A civilisation that goes back thousands of years, Jordan has much to offer to inquisitive travellers. Trace the journey of various empires like Assyrians, Babylonians, and Romans, with the capital city Amman. Petra is an ancient city that has firmly established itself as a must visit on most itineraries. Dating to around 300 B.C., Petra was the capital of the Nabatean Kingdom; its pink sandstone cliffs with tombs carved into them have lent it the nickname “The Rose City.”

Greece

Rhodes island is Greece
Rhodes island is Greece Shutterstock

The Hellenic civilisation and its larger impact on the world can be traced back to this stunning country, especially in Athens, where the famous ruins of the Acropolis, and the Parthenon take you to an intersection of history and beauty. Rhodes, the largest of Greece’s Dodecanese islands, is popular for its beautiful beach resorts as well as ancient ruins that talk of its occupation by the Knights of St. John during the Crusades. 

Egypt

The Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx, Egypt
The Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx, Egypt Shutterstock

Home to one of the oldest civilisations, the pyramids of Egypt are synonymous with the country’s legacy. Head to Giza in Cairo, where you can delve into the world of pharaohs. A cruise down the River Nile will introduce you to historical wonders such as the ancient capital of Memphis. Another name that rings a bell is King Tutankhamun whose 3300 years old mummified remains were discovered by English Egyptologist Howard Carter and his team in Egypt's Valley of the Kings. 
 

