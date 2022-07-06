After A Gap Of Two Years, Kharchi Festival In Tripura Returns

Kharchi Festival is back with all its pomp and fervour. This year, the festival will be celebrated with much grandeur as it was halted for the past two years due to the covid-19 pandemic. It is a 7-day-long celebration which will begin on July 7 and will end on July 13. The festivity will take place in Agartala, West Tripura district.

Khar means sin and chi means cleaning. Therefore, it is known as the cleaning of sins festival. In Kharchi Festival, 14 deities are worshipped. The festivity will take place at Chaturdash Devata Mandie, located 8kn away from the celebration. The 14 gods which are prayed to during the festivity are Saraswati, Durga, Lakshmi, Shiva, Durga, Kartikeya, Brahma, Ganesh, Ganga, Agni, Himadri, Prithvi, Samudra and Kamadeva.

Visit https://t.co/C83SY9V6Pa and let the unique celebration of Kharchi unfold. Celebrating the festival, a 7-days long colourful fair is held in Agartala, Tripura and the beauty of the festival lies in its universal celebration across all religions and cultures. pic.twitter.com/ONJKaDeszE — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) June 24, 2022

The festival begins with the head priest and others, carrying these 14 deities to the river. After the holy ceremony of bathing them is over, the idols are brought back to Chaturdash temple with flowers, petals and other elements which are used during the puja. Out of 14 idols, 11 idols are kept inside Andarmahal once the festivity gets over. Only three idols are worshipped throughout the year.

According to reports, more than 1.5 thousand artists from different parts of the Northeast will perform in the cultural events. Along with this, more than 800 stalls have been installed. These stalls have been picked by a lottery system. Adequate security has been deployed to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

The festival brings together different communities. The air is filled with happiness and this is one of the best times for tourists to visit the location and enjoy the culture of Tripura.

