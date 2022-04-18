Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Here's How A Cooking Project Is Helping Raise Funds For Ukraine

Join the global movement of supper clubs, restaurants, and chefs to support the people of Ukraine.

The campaign is one of the many to aid the people of Ukraine Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 12:22 pm

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, there have been multiple efforts around the world to help the people of Ukraine. #CookForUkraine is one such initiative - a charity campaign with food at its heart. It is a community and volunteer-led fundraising initiative designed to support the people and children impacted by the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and surrounding areas. The campaign is led by a group of entrepreneurs, food writers, chefs, and brand marketers who believe in using their skills and influence to support those they can.

The campaign aims to increase awareness of the humanitarian crisis the world faces right now, as well as raise the funds needed to aid children and families in Ukraine who have been displaced by the current situation. Since its inception, hundreds of people from different backgrounds and nationalities have reached out and shown their solidarity by joining this initiative – including top chefs, award-winning food writers, restaurant owners and home cooks – cooking, baking and sharing Ukrainian and Eastern European-inspired dishes at their restaurants with their guests, at home with their friends and across social media with their family and followers.

All donations will go via UNICEF to Ukrainian people.

The campaign also showcases Ukrainian food, and its roots. And provides a platform for Ukrainian families and their supporters to share recipes with each other, along with the stories behind those dishes.

