Slow travel is taking off now, and that means more train journeys. Europe, for instance, has seen a revival of long-distance overnight services over the past few years. We take a look at some of the most stunning luxury train journeys around the world. The bonus? Stunning landscapes.

The Andean Explorer

The Andean Explorer of Peru traverses through some of the highest terrains and zig-zags its way through Peru’s natural wonders and ancient kingdoms. South America's first luxury sleeper train glides from Cusco, the capital of the Inca Empire, across the lofty Andean plains, from the floating islands of Lake Titicaca to the Unesco World Heritage site city of Arequipa. The luxury carriages were built in Townsville, Australia and were originally used on a luxury overnight journey from Sydney to Kuranda. When the service ended in 2003, the carriages were sent to Queensland´s Workshops Rail Museum to be restored for their new journey across the Peruvian Highlands. The best way to pass time is to sip on coca tea (good for altitude sickness when you are travelling at 14,000 feet in snow-capped mountains) or a glass of champagne in the open-air observation deck.

The Orient Express

The Orient Express stands at Varna Railway Station, Bulgaria Shutterstock

You may have seen it in the film of the same name based on one of Agatha Christie's books. This legendary train service started in 1883 from Paris to Istanbul and was considered the utmost in luxury train travel. The who's who retinue of passengers include film stars, royalty, spies, and writers. Rechristened as the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the present-day train has been assembled from the original European Orient Express route carriages dating which date back to the 1920s and 1930s. The beauty lies in the restored carriage details which have art deco touches and work by famed French glass artist René Lalique. The Orient Express train takes multiple routes across Europe, for instance, from Istanbul to Paris, London to Venice, and more.

Peru Rail Titicaca

What better way to explore Peru than hop onto the Peru Rail Titicaca at Cusco and get off at Puno and explore the Andes on the way? In this venture right into the heart of nature, you can also explore Lake Titicaca which is the world’s highest navigable lake. This ten-and-a-half hour ride offers a gourmet lunch with afternoon tea as you dine in carriages styled after the 1920s Pullman style. The train runs all the days of the week except Tuesdays.

The Royal Scotsman

This luxury train is perfect for the pandemic period because it accommodates only 36 guests at a time and offers personal attention and maximum comfort. You get to travel through the stark and stunning Scottish Highlands with ever-changing landscapes, mirror-calm lochs, rugged shores, sweeping glens and peak towers. The lavish ensuites have an Edwardian feel with doses of Scottish heritage with mahogany furniture, tweed, and highland wool. The lounge car has open-air observation platforms and a bar serving 30 different varieties of Scottish whisky.

The Ghan

Travel the length of Australia on The Ghan. Consisting of 44 carriages and travelling a distance of 1750 miles in a single journey, it is easily one of the longest trains in the world. Enjoy a typical Aussie breakfast with barramundi (a fish variety) and eggs. Marvel at the myriad shades of the Red Center as you watch it change from red deserts to mountain ranges. Wondering about the name? It dates back about 150 years when the first camels were imported along with their handlers from Afghanistan and, as the Australian Trains website states, "in true Australian style, we shortened their name to 'Ghan'. The Ghan train derives its name from these early pioneers and its emblem of an Afghan on a camel is in recognition of their efforts in opening up the harsh interior to the rest of Australia."

The Rocky Mountaineer

The Rocky Mountaineer passes through stunning landscapes Shutterstock

Marvel at the Canadian Rockies through full glass dome windows in this luxury train. They offer a clear outside view and makes you feel you are a part of the glorious landscapes you are travelling through. Board the train at Vancouver and opt for any of the arrival stops from Jasper and Banff. From refilling your wine glass to sharing stories and helping out with special requests, the hosts on the train are dedicated to making your onboard experience as memorable as the scenery outside. The train has no sleeper cars. You stay in beautiful hotels at each destination - see the sights by day, sleep in a hotel at night.

Rovos Rail

Wish to explore the Victoria waterfalls of South Africa or are you headed to the continent for its wild deserts? How does the idea of combining your destination with a ride on one of the most luxurious trains sound to you? The Pride of Africa trains from Rovos Rail lets you tailor journeys to your taste. You can opt for a ‘Namibia Safari’ or delve deeper into the local culture of South Africa with the ‘African Collage’. Or better yet, combine these itineraries and design your own tour across the continent. You can hire a private charter train or book a single ticket through the highly flexible booking menu of the Rovos Rail