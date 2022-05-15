6 Treehouses To Isolate In Right Now

Have you heard of isolationist travel? That's the new thing now, what with everyone looking for a break in some tranquil spot, surrounded not by crowds but by nature. So we while scouting for perfect vacation ideas, we decided to look at treehouse stays as an option. Perched high above the ground on treetops, surrounded by a canopy of leaves, these are the epitome of all our childhood dreams. And they are great for every kind of traveller: whether you are solo, or a couple, or with kids.

Embedded deep in forests, or surrounded by mighty mountains, or situated close to urban areas, here are six treehouses in India for you can book for a post-lockdown break. Make sure you follow local safety measures and protocols.

The Tree House Resort, Jaipur

Nestled in the lap of nature in Jaipur, The Tree House Resort consists of 20 treehouses furnished with modern facilities. With branches passing through your rooms, this place makes you feel you are truly living close with nature. The premises are sanitised daily so you do not have to worry. And you can hop across and enjoy the city life any time you want. The place is located opposite Amity University in Jaipur. It's an hour's drive from the airport. Breakfast is complimentary. They offer a mix of global and Indian cuisine for lunch and dinner. Some of the amenities available include jungle safari, ayurveda treatments, a billiards pool, and a go at archery.

The Machan, Lonavala

The Machan in Lonavala can be your next destination for a weekend getaway from Mumbai or Pune. It's about 2-3 hours away from these cities. The place offers different types of treehouses (or machans) rising 30 to 45 feet above the jungle for different budgets. You can visit during the monsoon to enjoy the sight of clouds floating near your room. Along with complimentary breakfast, there is a buffet for lunch and dinner with daily set menus which has to be ordered in advance.

The Hidden Burrow, Jibhi

Nestled in the picturesque Jibhi town in Himachal, The Hidden Burrow is a quaint treehouse resort with three treehouses. Jannat and Adbhut are very similar with a balcony and cabin kitchen. The third one - Raabta - is the first treehouse hostel in India, they say. The Hobbit Cafe will satisfy your culinary cravings. Jibhi can be reached via Chandigarh-Manali Highway.

The Vythiri Resort, Wayanad

Set amidst the lush green rainforest in Wayanad, The Vythiri Resort has five treehouses including one child-friendly family treehouse along with coloured cottages on stilts. Powered by solar energy, each treehouse can be accessed via a hanging bridge or a single stairway and is ideal for people who are in good physical health. You cannot carry heavy luggage into the treehouse but you can keep them in a locker kept at the reception. You can book an airport shuttle by calling ahead from Calicut which is about 65 kilometers from Vythiri. Monsoon is the best time to enjoy the beauty of the tropical rainforest. A multi-cuisine restaurant is located on-site with an ala carte menu as well as a coffee shop.

Ojuven Resort, Himachal Pradesh

Situated in the scenic Kotkhai region in Himachal Pradesh, Ojuven Resort is perfect for people who love the mountains. Located about two hours from Shimla, the treehouses here have a wonderful view of surrounding deodar forests. They bill themselves as a jungle adventure resort - you can enjoy zip-lining and trekking here. Continental and Indian dishes are available on a la carte basis.

Tree House Hideaway, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Located in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Tree House Hideaway has five treehouses named after the trees upon which they are built – Peepal, Banyan, Mahua, Tendu and Palash. There's a lot to do here. You can take a jungle safari at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, or observe inhabitants from a machan. The dining space, built around a hundred-year-old mahua tree offers multi-cuisine dishes.The price for rooms include hot beverages and one cycle of meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner).