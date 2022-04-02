Cricket remains the first love of many sports enthusiast around the country. Ardent followers fill up every space in a stadium when the Indian team plays. This season, why not travel the world while visiting the most picturesque arenas the sport has ever seen?

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Globally recognised as the home of Dalai Lama, Dharamshala is a tourists' delight. Encapsulated by mountains, Tibetan architecture, and never-ending sights to see, the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh is now also loved for the picturesque stadium it is home to. Situated at an altitude of 1,457 meters, the HPCA Stadium lies with the snow-covered Himalayan Mountains in the background. Offering a mixture of colourful and elaborate architecture, every seat in the stadium gives a breathtaking view of the cricket action on the pitch against the Dhauladhar mountains. Visit on a match-day to be awed by the rapturous volumes of cheering from passionate fans.

Newlands, Cape Town

Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa opened in 1888 is one of the oldest grounds in the sport. A momentous grounds known for hosting historic matches, the ground is overlooked by the Table Mountain and Devil's Peak. Add the lush green lawns and the stadium's aesthetic value is unrivalled by any other. Catch a seat for the New Years' Test match, which witnesses a full capacity stadium. Delve into the spirit of the game as the soothing surroundings add to the unbounded enthusiasm of the supporters.

The Table Top mountains visible from Newland Cricket Stadium Grant Duncan-Smith, Shutterstock

Galle International Stadium, Galle

Located by the Galle fort and fringed by the Indian Ocean on two sides, the Galle International Stadium is considered to be Sri Lankan National team's lucky venue. Identified as The Esplanade before, the stadium offers a surreal view to those visiting. The Galle Fort, built first by the Portuguese in the 16th century, maintains a polished appearance even after 423 years and regularly witnesses an influx of tourists. Overlooking the stadium, the Galle Fort is an afterthought of Sri Lanka's past while the sporting amphitheatre is a stark representation of the nation's present.

Gwadar Cricket Ground, Balochistan

Pakistan may have not hosted any of the major cricket-playing nations in the past 12 years, but early in 2021, visuals from a devastatingly beautiful cricket ground, stood guard by the rocky outcrops of Balochistan, were shared by the Twitter handle of the ICC. Netizens instantly went crazy for the scenic venue with a lush outfield, clear blue skies and what seemed like the perfect weather for a game of cricket.

Beausejor Cricket Ground, St. Lucia

The Beausejor Cricket Ground was recently re-named to the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in tribute to the West Indian captain, Darren Sammy. He led the West Indies to a T20 ICC Championship victory over India in the final in 2016. Surrounded by lush green Beausejor hills on all of its sides, the stadium is a place of wonder. Situated on the outskirts of Rodney Bay in St. Lucia, the locals are a handful when their teams are playing. With an extremely amicable atmosphere, the ground offers a welcoming vibe to those making their way to the stadium for the first time.

Saxton Oval, Nelson

One of the newest stadiums in New Zealand, the meagre 6,000 capacity Saxton Oval offers mesmeric views for cricket lovers. Situated in the Kiwi city of Nelson, one can see the mountains engulfed within a blanket of clouds on the far horizon on a cloudy day. On a clear day, the mountains can be seen basking the warm rays of the sun from the stands of the Saxton Oval. Surrounded by open ground, the stadium offers a getaway from the busy life of New Zealand suburb.