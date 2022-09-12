The art of going camping is to blend into nature and cut loose from the monotony of mundane life. The mindbending traffic and the fast-paced life in Bengaluru mean its inhabitants are always on the lookout for a quick getaway. Finding a laidback job in this IT city might be tough, but not a weekend holiday. All around the outskirts of India's 'Silicon Valley' are hills and lush forests that offer numerous options for a break.

Savandurga

Considered to be one of the largest monolith hills in Asia, Savandurga is situated at a distance of nearly 60kms from Bengaluru, on the Ramanagaram-Magadi Road. A favourite among trekkers, this hill, with its granite cliffs offers many adventure activities such as rappelling, high rope traversing, and camping. The hills are frequented by pilgrims who come to visit the Savandi Veerabhadreshwara Swamy and Narasimha Swamy temples. Comprising Bilidurga and Karidurga hills, the place carries historical importance from the Hoysala Empire period.

Ramanagara

Popular for being the locale where Sholay was shot, this hilly terrain offers great views on all four sides. Its rugged topography and barren landscape have made Ramanagara a hotspot for adrenaline junkies. You can either choose to enjoy the views while finding your way up during the day or pull off a fun-filled night trek under the moon. This idyllic destination lies just 50 km outside Bengaluru and its proximity to the city makes it all the more attractive.

Kunti Betta

Kunti Betta is a small hill near Pandavpura town in Mysore. Located at a distance of around 130 km from Bengaluru, this is a long drive. Once you have reached the Kunti Betta hill base, climb up a stairway before starting the actual trek to the top. A bare mountain with hardly any trees or springs on the way, the hills are almost free from wildlife. One can set up a tent almost anywhere and wake up to a magnificent view of the sunrise.

Sakleshpur

With the views of lush green Western Ghats in the backdrop, Sakleshpur is an enticing location for campers. At a distance of 220 km from Bengaluru, this small town has a scenic setting of meadows, and hills covered in coffee plantations. Spread over a vast area, Sakleshpur is listed as one of the 18 most diverse spots for exotic flora and fauna in the world. It is one of those locations where one can camp anywhere and wake up to a good view. These misty hills are perfect for long walks, jeep safaris, trekking, and biking, all set up by local tour guides.

Doddamakali

Situated on the banks of river Cauvery, Doddamakali is a peaceful getaway from the chaos of the city. At a distance of 130 km from Bengaluru and 6 km from Bheemeshwari Fishing Camp, Doddamakali has charming meadows and a small riverside beach. It is untapped heaven for those who like to be in the midst of wilderness. The area is ideal for birdwatching, and even a quiet bonfire under the night sky.