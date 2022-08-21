Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
ZIM Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Victor Nyauchi's Unwanted Record; How Many Zimbabweans Have Got Out Without Facing A Ball

Zimbabwe's Victor Nyauchi got his maiden duck during the second ODI against India.
Zimbabwe's Victor Nyauchi got his maiden duck during the second ODI against India. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 9:36 am

Victor Nyauchi became the 14th Zimbabwean player on the 15th occasion to be dismissed without facing a ball in One-Day Internationals. The right-handed tail-end batter was run out without facing a ball in the second One-Day International against India at Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20). (More Cricket News)

It was also the maiden duck for this 30-year-old, who batted two innings for 34 runs before this match.

Grant Flower is the only Zimbabwean batter to be dismissed without facing a ball in One-Day Internationals twice -- against Bangladesh at Harare on April 08, 2001 and against Pakistan at Bulawayo on November 23, 2002.

West Indian Joel Garner was the first batter to be dismissed without facing a ball in One-Day Internationals. He was declared run out without facing a ball against England at Lord's on May 30, 1980.

Two Zimbabwean batters, Grant Flower and Sean Ervine, were out without facing a ball in the same innings, against Pakistan at Bulawayo on November 23, 2002.

Zimbabwean Dismissed Without Facing A Ball In ODIs
(Batter - Opponent - Venue - Date)

Eddo Brandes - New Zealand - Hyderabad - 10-10-1987;
Guy Whittall - South Africa - Harare - 22-10-1995;
Adam Huckle - India - Vadodara - 05-04-1998;
Trevor Madondo - New Zealand - Auckland - 07-01-2001;
Grant Flower - Bangladesh - Harare - 08-04-2001;
Henry Olonga - Pakistan - Sharjah - 31-10-2001;
Grant Flower - Pakistan - Bulawayo - 23-11-2002;
Sean Ervine - Pakistan - Bulawayo - 23-11-2002;
Vusi Sibanda - Pakistan - Peshawar - 03-10-2004;
Elton Chigumbura - England - Bulawayo - 04-12-2004;
Neville Madziva - India - Harare - 12-07-2015;
Graeme Cremer - Sri Lanka - Hambantota - 06-07-2017;
Solomon Mire - Bangladesh - Mirpur - 15-01-2018;
Peter Moor - Sri Lanka - Mirpur - 21-01-2018;
Victor Nyauchi - India - Harare - 20-08-2022.

