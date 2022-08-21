ZIM Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Victor Nyauchi's Unwanted Record; How Many Zimbabweans Have Got Out Without Facing A Ball

Victor Nyauchi became the 14th Zimbabwean player on the 15th occasion to be dismissed without facing a ball in One-Day Internationals. The right-handed tail-end batter was run out without facing a ball in the second One-Day International against India at Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20). (More Cricket News)

It was also the maiden duck for this 30-year-old, who batted two innings for 34 runs before this match.

Grant Flower is the only Zimbabwean batter to be dismissed without facing a ball in One-Day Internationals twice -- against Bangladesh at Harare on April 08, 2001 and against Pakistan at Bulawayo on November 23, 2002.

West Indian Joel Garner was the first batter to be dismissed without facing a ball in One-Day Internationals. He was declared run out without facing a ball against England at Lord's on May 30, 1980.

Two Zimbabwean batters, Grant Flower and Sean Ervine, were out without facing a ball in the same innings, against Pakistan at Bulawayo on November 23, 2002.

Zimbabwean Dismissed Without Facing A Ball In ODIs

(Batter - Opponent - Venue - Date)

Eddo Brandes - New Zealand - Hyderabad - 10-10-1987;

Guy Whittall - South Africa - Harare - 22-10-1995;

Adam Huckle - India - Vadodara - 05-04-1998;

Trevor Madondo - New Zealand - Auckland - 07-01-2001;

Grant Flower - Bangladesh - Harare - 08-04-2001;

Henry Olonga - Pakistan - Sharjah - 31-10-2001;

Grant Flower - Pakistan - Bulawayo - 23-11-2002;

Sean Ervine - Pakistan - Bulawayo - 23-11-2002;

Vusi Sibanda - Pakistan - Peshawar - 03-10-2004;

Elton Chigumbura - England - Bulawayo - 04-12-2004;

Neville Madziva - India - Harare - 12-07-2015;

Graeme Cremer - Sri Lanka - Hambantota - 06-07-2017;

Solomon Mire - Bangladesh - Mirpur - 15-01-2018;

Peter Moor - Sri Lanka - Mirpur - 21-01-2018;

Victor Nyauchi - India - Harare - 20-08-2022.