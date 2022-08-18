ZIM Vs IND, 1st ODI: India's Third 'Perfect 10' Win Over Zimbabwe - Stats Highlights

India recorded their third 'perfect 10' win over Zimbabwe by winning the first One-Day International match by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining at Harare Sports Club on Thursday (August 18).

It is India’s eighth 10-wicket win in One-Day Internationals. Their first 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe came at Sharjah on November 13, 1998 while they beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets for the second time at Harare on June 15, 2016.

** Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill’s unbroken 192-run stand in 30.5 overs for the first wicket is India’s second best opening stand against Zimbabwe after a 197-run unbroken stand in 30 overs between Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar at Sharjah on November 13, 1998. It is India’s fourth best stand against Zimbabwe in One-Day Internationals.

** Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava set a new record for the ninth wicket for Zimbabwe against India by adding 70 runs. They erased the previous best of 53 runs between Paul Strang and Andy Whittall at Bulawayo on September 26, 1998. It was also Zimbabwe’s fourth-best ninth-wicket stand in One-Day Internationals.

** India's bowling average during the first 10 overs in ODIs this year is 24.32, their best in a calendar year since 23.68 in 2003. They averaged 169.33 in 2020 and 95.00 in 2021, their worst years with the ball during the first ten overs period.

** Richard Ngarava’s 34 off 42 balls with three fours and one six is the second highest score by a Zimbabwean number 10 batter against India in ODIs. Dougie Marillier’s unbeaten 56 in 30 minutes off 24 balls with 10 fours and a six at Faridabad on March 7, 2002 is the highest at this number.

ZIMBABWE’S BEST NINTH WICKET STANDS IN ONE-DAYERS

(Runs - Partners - Opponent - Venue - Date)

91* - Tendai Chisoro/Sikandar Raza - West Indies - Bulawayo - 25-11-2016;

89 - Tinashe Panyangara /Sikandar Raza - New Zealand - Harare - 04-08-2015;

76 - Tendai Chatara/Malcolm Waller - Scotland - Edinburgh - 15-06-2017;

70 - Brad Evans/Richard Ngarava - India - Harare - 18-08-2022;

67 - Kyle Jarvis/Sean Williams - Bangladesh - Mirpur - 21-10-2018.

INDIA’S HIGHEST STANDS AGAINST ZIMBABWE IN ONE-DAYERS

(Runs - Wkt - Partners - Venue - Date)

275* - 4th - Mohammad Azharuddin/Ajay Jadeja - Cuttack - 09-04-1998;

197* - Ist - Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar - Sharjah - 13-11-1998;

196* - 5th - Suresh Raina/ Mahendra Singh Dhoni - Auckland - 14-03-2015;

192* - Ist - Shikhar Dhawan/Shubman Gill - Harare - 18-08-2022;

180 - 2nd - Rahul Dravid/Sachin Tendulkar - Bulawayo - 26-09-1998.

INDIA’S BIGGEST WINS BY WICKETS IN ONE-DAYERS

(Margin - Target - Opponent - Venue - Date)

10 wickets - 121 runs - East Africa - Leeds - 11-06-1975;

10 wickets - 97 runs - Sri Lanka - Sharjah - 08-04-1984;

10 wickets - 113 runs - West Indies - Port of Spain - 27-04-1997;

10 wickets - 197 runs - Zimbabwe - Sharjah - 13-11-1998;

10 wickets - 91 runs - Kenya - Bloemfontein - 12-10-2001;

10 wickets - 124 runs - Zimbabwe - Harare - 15-06-2016;

10 wickets - 111 runs - England - The Oval - 12-07-2022;

10 wickets - 190 runs - Zimbabwe - Harare - 18-08-2022.