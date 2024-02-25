WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini Defeats Anna Kalinskaya To Clinch Title - In Pics

Jasmine Paolini of Italy poses for a photograph with her trophy after she beats Anna Kalinskaya during their final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Jasmine Paolini of Italy kisses her trophy after she beats Anna Kalinskaya during their final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Anna Kalinskaya holding up the runner-up trophy after lost her final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Winner, Jasmine Paolini of Italy, left, and Anna Kalinskaya, right, pose for a photograph with Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum end of their final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Jasmine Paolini of Italy, left, greets Anna Kalinskaya after defeating her in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts after winning the second set against Anna Kalinskaya during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Anna Kalinskaya returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Anna Kalinskaya during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Anna Kalinskaya returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.