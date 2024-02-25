Sports

WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini Defeats Anna Kalinskaya To Clinch Title - In Pics

Jasmine Paolini earned her biggest title by defeating Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday. Paolini fought back from a break down in the second and third sets en route to the second WTA singles title of her nine-year tour-level career. The 26th-ranked Paolini and 40th-ranked Kalinskaya defied a field that started with 16 of the top 20 women, including the top four. Paolini won her first title in Slovenia in 2021 and lost three finals since then. She lost to Kalinskaya a month ago in the Australian Open fourth round. Saturday’s victory assured the Italian of a top 15 debut when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 25, 2024

WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Jasmine Paolini of Italy poses for a photograph with her trophy after she beats Anna Kalinskaya during their final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

1/8
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jasmine Paolini of Italy kisses her trophy after she beats Anna Kalinskaya during their final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2/8
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Anna Kalinskaya holding up the runner-up trophy after lost her final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
3/8
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Winner, Jasmine Paolini of Italy, left, and Anna Kalinskaya, right, pose for a photograph with Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum end of their final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
4/8
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jasmine Paolini of Italy, left, greets Anna Kalinskaya after defeating her in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
5/8
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts after winning the second set against Anna Kalinskaya during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
6/8
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Anna Kalinskaya returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

7/8
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Anna Kalinskaya during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

8/8
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Dubai Championships Final: Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Anna Kalinskaya returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement