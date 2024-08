Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Wrestling Greco-Roman Medallists - In Pics

Wrestling events started from August 5 and concluded on August 11 at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars at the Paris Olympics 2024. About 288 wrestlers competed in 18 weight categories. The men's category saw them wrestle in both freestyle and Greco-Roman events whereas the women competed in the former. Cuban Mijaín López created history when he became the first and only athlete to win five consecutive gold medals in the same individual medal event after clinching another won in the Greco-Roman wrestling 130kg.