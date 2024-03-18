WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Maiden Title With Eight-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate after winning the WPL-T20 final cricket match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate with the trophy after winning the WPL-T20 final cricket match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana receives the Champions trophy BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
RCB's Shreyanka Patil being awarded as best bowler after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. RCB won the match.
DC captain Meg Lanning receives the the Runner Up award after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
RCB players celebrate their win in the WPL-T20 final match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
RCB batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
RCB batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
RCB's Shreyanka Patil celebrates the wicket of DC's Meg Lanning during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
DC's Jemimah Ivan Rodrigues is bowled out during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
DC batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
DC's batter Meg Lanning plays a shot during WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
RCB players celebrate wicket of DC's Shafali Verma during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
RCB and DC players during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.