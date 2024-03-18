Sports

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Maiden Title With Eight-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious in the Women's Premier League 2024 final, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in Delhi on Sunday. Delhi Capitals batted first but could only manage to score 113 runs in 18.3 overs before getting all out. In response, RCB chased down the target of 114 with three balls to spare, leaving the home crowd disappointed. Although Shafali Verma's aggressive batting (44 off 27 balls) had put DC in a strong position at 64 for no loss in 7.1 overs, they soon lost all their wickets, scoring just 49 runs. RCB's spinners Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) played a crucial role in the team's victory, taking wickets at crucial junctures to turn the match in their favour.

March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate after winning the WPL-T20 final cricket match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate with the trophy after winning the WPL-T20 final cricket match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana receives the Champions trophy BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB's Shreyanka Patil being awarded as best bowler after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. RCB won the match.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
DC captain Meg Lanning receives the the Runner Up award after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB players celebrate their win in the WPL-T20 final match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB players celebrate their win in the WPL-T20 final match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB's Shreyanka Patil celebrates the wicket of DC's Meg Lanning during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
DC's Jemimah Ivan Rodrigues is bowled out during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
DC batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
DC's batter Meg Lanning plays a shot during WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB players celebrate wicket of DC's Shafali Verma during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB and DC players during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

