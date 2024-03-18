Sports

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Maiden Title With Eight-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious in the Women's Premier League 2024 final, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in Delhi on Sunday. Delhi Capitals batted first but could only manage to score 113 runs in 18.3 overs before getting all out. In response, RCB chased down the target of 114 with three balls to spare, leaving the home crowd disappointed. Although Shafali Verma's aggressive batting (44 off 27 balls) had put DC in a strong position at 64 for no loss in 7.1 overs, they soon lost all their wickets, scoring just 49 runs. RCB's spinners Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) played a crucial role in the team's victory, taking wickets at crucial junctures to turn the match in their favour.