Tiger Woods has been selected to receive the Bob Jones Award, the highest honour from the United States Golf Association (USGA) that recognizes his commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf's traditions, Associated Press reports. “This award goes beyond playing performance, recognizing the lasting impact of one person's journey that has forever changed the image and growth of golf,” said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA.

“There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments, and he is in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it,” he added.