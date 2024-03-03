World Sports Blog Live Updates, March 3
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Nathan Lyon picked up six wickets in the fourth innings to derail the fourth-innings chase of Tim Southee's New Zealand, helping bowl them out for 196 and complete a convincing 172-run win on Day 4 of their first Test in Wellington. In Kirtipur, Namibia will take on Netherlands in match 6 of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series. Back home, Delhi Capitals will meet Gujarat Giants in match 10 of Women's Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru. Elsewhere, in football, Manchester City and Manchester United are set to lock horns in the English Premier League. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Sunday, March 3, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Serie A Round-Up
Paulo Dybala scored a goal and set up another as AS Roma won at Monza 4-1 in Serie A 2023-24 to continue their resurgence under new coach Daniele De Rossi. Fresh from a hat-trick against Torino earlier in the week, Dybala capped another fine display with a free-kick in the 63rd minute after goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Romelu Lukaku.
Tiger Woods Wins Bob Jones Award
Tiger Woods has been selected to receive the Bob Jones Award, the highest honour from the United States Golf Association (USGA) that recognizes his commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf's traditions, Associated Press reports. “This award goes beyond playing performance, recognizing the lasting impact of one person's journey that has forever changed the image and growth of golf,” said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA.
“There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments, and he is in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it,” he added.
Praveen Chithravel Ends 11th At World Athletics C'ships
Earlier in the day, Indian triple jumper Praveen Chithravel finished a disappointing 11th in the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. Praveen could only manage a best jump of 16.45m in his third attempt, which was well short of the podium-topping effort of 17.53m by Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango.
With that, the Indian campaign at the global athletics meet ended as Jeswin Aldrin had finished 13th with a 7.69m effort in the long jump event the previous night.
MLS: Messi Magic Prevails Again
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reprised their goal-scoring artistry of Barcelona FC days in the morning, netting two goals each as Inter Miami blanked Orlando City 5-0 in their Major League Soccer encounter. Messi had consecutive goals during a quick span early in the second half. The 37-year-old Suarez became the latest ex-Barcelona teammate to join Messi at Inter Miami and made an immediate impact in his third MLS match. Suarez also had two assists. Robert Taylor scored the fifth goal and Gressel had two assists for Inter Miami, who are unbeaten through three games for the first time in club history.
Wellington Test: AUS Win In Style
It took just one session for Australia to prise out the remaining seven New Zealand wickets. The visitors, powered by an inspired Nathan Lyon, scythed through the Kiwi middle and lower batting order to dismiss them for 196 runs and register a thumping 172-run win on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve. Lyon returned with figures of 27-8-65-6 in the second innings, and a 10-wicket match haul to boot.